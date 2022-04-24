Asmongold backflips on claims he’d quit Twitch: “I don’t know if I’ll ever completely stop”

Asmongold backflipped on claims he’d quit Twitch, insisting he doesn’t know if he’ll ever completely stop and believes he will always be involved in content creation to some degree.

On April 19, Asmon talked about the breaks he’d taken from streaming in the past few years and admitted the next could be his last.

“If I have to take a break again, I will probably quit forever. That is my plan,” he said.

However, he never said it was set in stone, and now he’s backflipped on that idea, admitting he can’t ever see himself not making content in some capacity, even if it’s through other means rather than streaming on Twitch.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever completely stop,” he said. “I don’t like writing blank cheques. I don’t like saying I’m going to stream forever. I don’t like saying I’m never going to stream again. I have no idea. I’ll decide at the time.

“Do I ever see myself not making content? Not really.

“Let’s say I make videos for the rest of my time, or OTK keeps growing, and I take a larger role in running the company. I’d probably do that more and not have as much time to stream.”

Asmon thinks something like that could be in the realm of possibility because content creation is in his blood.

“This is something that I’ve always done, and I think in one way or another it’s always going to happen.”

Asmon tends to narrate his thoughts on stream. So, although it can sometimes seem like he’s saying something definitive like quitting a game or quitting streaming forever, he’s more so just bouncing ideas around instead.

However, if he ever does decide to stop streaming for good, his fans can rest easy knowing that he’ll still be involved in content creation to some degree.

Plus, there’s always a chance he could change his mind and come back.