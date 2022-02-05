Asmongold warns WoW Classic players are losing interest ahead of next expansion

Asmongold believes WoW Classic players are losing interest in the game and the next expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, isn’t going to help with content “so easy that a caveman can do it.”

Like most WoW Classic players, Asmon has enjoyed re-living past experiences on the game. On January 16, he even claimed that it’s better than other re-releases in the gaming industry because of the nostalgia it induces.

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s the perfect package. Not only did he say that doing raids on it isn’t that fun to stream, but he also threatened to quit the game if he wipes even once due to incompetent party members.

Now, with the announcement of the next expansion Wrath of the Lich King looming, he told fans the reason why he thinks it won’t hold interest like previous ones: it’s too easy.

“Wrath of the Lich King Classic is going to be really popular at the beginning, and then people are going to lose interest in it really fast,” he said. “The reason why… is the fact that a lot of the content in the game is so easy that a caveman can do it.”

He admitted that some of its content would be good, like Arenas, which was revolutionary at the time. However, he still doesn’t think it will be enough to keep people interested because it won’t have the same spark.

“People don’t realize that Arena is not going to be the same thing that it was back then because everybody knows what to do, and it was ten years ago. So you can’t go back and re-live it. You know what I mean?”

Asmon’s take on the new expansion ties into what he’s said in the past about wanting Activision-Blizzard to completely reinvent the game rather than re-hash content.

But so far, that hasn’t been the case — especially if the Wrath of the Lich King expansion releases without adding anything new. We’ll have to wait and see what the developers have in store.