Asmongold vows to quit WoW Bruning Crusade Classic if he wipes even once

Asmongold vowed to quit WoW Burning Crusade Classic if he wipes on a raid even once, explaining that he knows everything about them and doesn’t want to waste his time due to incompetent people.

Asmon isn’t a fan of doing World of Warcraft Burning Crusade raids with random people. He even claimed that it’d become the worst part of the game due to the sheer incompetence of other players in his runs.

Now, he’s followed up on that point again by declaring that if he wipes during a raid even once due to somebody else doing something wrong, he’ll quit the game because he no longer has the patience to deal with them.

Advertisement

“If I wipe once in Burning Crusade Classic, I will want to quit the game,” said Asmon. He reiterated his point about one time being all it takes. The reason is that he’s completed almost all of the raids multiple times.

“I know everything about the raids,” he added. “I will pretty much never make a mistake. I know everybody’s job, not just my job. I know the healer’s jobs, the tank’s jobs. I know everything about the raids.”

For that reason, he said that he would “not tolerate” people who don’t have the same level of knowledge and experience because he doesn’t want to waste his time. However, he softened his stance ever-so-slightly after.

Advertisement

“It’s a little bit of an exaggeration to say one wipe, and I’m going to quit. But if we wipe because somebody doesn’t know something or they do it wrong because they can’t figure it out, I don’t want to deal with it.”

Asmon is a veteran of the game, so he knows exactly how to get raids done efficiently — even if it means kicking players who aren’t pulling their weight.

Read More: Asmongold praises WoW Classic expansions

However, his patience is wearing thin, and it seems like the next wipe could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.