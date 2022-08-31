World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch: Upgrades, events & more

A pre-patch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic has gone live in World of Warcraft and brings some specific changes to the game. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the new patch.

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s pre-patch brings a whole slew of new features and events in September to prepare for Lich King’s arrival to the game later that month.

With the arrival of Wrath Classic, players will be able to rediscover this legendary expansion where Arthas the Lich King rules Northrend.

Wondering what content the pre-patch brings to the game? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Blizzard Entertainment All upgrades include several rare items for players to enjoy.

Everything included with Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch

Before we head on to the details, you must either have a World of Warcraft subscription or game time to play Wrath Classic and its pre-patch content.

However, if you fancy, you may also buy some optional upgrades that include a collection of the following rare items:

Northrend Heroic Upgrade (Price: €49.99)

Level 70 Character Boost

Includes expert riding skill, a mount, starting gear set, and a small amount of gold

Limited to one boost per account.

Pebble, a penguin pet

Fishspeaker’s Lucky Lure, a toy to summon a Tuskarr companion

Northrend Epic Upgrade (Price: €79.99)

All items in the Heroic Upgrade

Kalu’ak Whalebone Glider, a flying mount for WoW Classic characters

Tuskarr Shoreglider, a flying mount for modern WoW characters

30 days of game time

Content timeline of World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch

As we mentioned earlier, all of the content included with the pre-patch will have a couple of release dates in September. Here’s a rundown of all the dates and the events releasing along with it:

September 6-13: Zombie Plague Event

A mysterious affliction will be making its way through the capital cities and players will need to be alert to avoid falling victim to its deadly effects!

September 13-launch: Scourge Invasion Events

In various locations throughout Azeroth, players will garner powerful rewards by coordinating a defensive stand against an attacking Necropolis and defeating Scourge forces on the ground level where crystals appear.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion launches on September 26, 2022, at 11 PM BST / 3 PM PDT.

So, there you have it- that’s everything you need to know about Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch. For more about the game, be sure to keep yourself updated with our World of Warcraft hub.