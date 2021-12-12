xQc roasts “s**t” $50 Valorant skin before making fatal mistake

Twitch and YouTube star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was streaming Valorant when he was shocked at the price of the Championship 2021 karambit skin, which he then accidentally purchased.

Valorant players know that skins in the shop can run quite expensive. But, even with the items being as expensive as they are, players are still buying them at high rates.

Riot Games announced that the company made a whopping $15 million from just two skins, the Championship 2021 skins for the karambit and Vandal.

The pricing of the knife skin led to one hilarious moment during a recent xQc stream.

xQc’s hilarious Valorant moment

The former Overwatch pro was streaming Valorant on December 12 when the accidental purchase occurred.

Before a match, xQc was perusing the shop when he noticed the price for the Championship 2021 karambit skin and said, “5.3 thousand?! Who the f**k would buy this s**t!”

The streamer then instantly clicked the purchase option, buying the $50 skin, and then shouted: “Ahh! I just bought it!”

xQc couldn’t believe that he just bought the very skin he was making fun of.

Clearly, he was not paying attention as he clicked on multiple menus to buy the skin while in the middle of a rant against its pricing.

Luckily for him, he is one of the biggest streamers on all of Twitch, so money isn’t too much of a concern for him these days.