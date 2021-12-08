Valorant makes $15 million from two weapon skins with Champions bundle

Valorant has made $15m from the sale of just two weapon skins, with the Champions Collection celebrating the inaugural Valorant Champions tournament to crown the best team in the world.

The Valorant Champions collection features gold-emblazoned Vandal and karambit melee skins, setting players back 6260 Valorant Points (roughly $70). The skins came with a special finisher and a glow that is active when you’re top fragging in the server. It is used to show support for the esport as Valorant Champions seeks to crown its first team of world champions.

Significantly, half of the total amount of money made from the Champions collection will be shared out among the 16 teams in attendance at the premier event.

This means that $7.5 million will be split between the 16 teams, and it’s not even done yet, with the Champions Collection leaving the store on Monday, December 13. It was released on November 24, meaning that it has made $15m in around two weeks.

Through your support the Champions Collection has raised more than $7.5M for qualified Champions teams! You can continue to support participating teams until the Champions Collection leaves the store on December 13. pic.twitter.com/A2nAT8GOjB — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 8, 2021

With 16 teams of five players each at Valorant Champions, each team is expected to earn approximately $468,000, though it’s unclear how this will be split between the players and the organization.

Crowdfunding in this fashion isn’t uncommon in esports, but Valorant has certainly put other esports on watch with this. Each year, Dota 2 crowdfunds for its historic The International prize pool, with tens of millions of dollars on the line.

On a smaller scale, Apex Legends managed to raise $1.5m for the ALGS Championships.

If this becomes the norm for Valorant at their major events, or even just at each year’s Valorant Champions, we could see money in the esport skyrocket even more.