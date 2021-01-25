Valorant Champions Tour Global hub: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour is underway, with teams competing around the world! Here’s the stream, schedule for Challengers & Masters events in each region.
Valorant Champions Tour: Format
Valorant Champions Tour will pit teams from across the globe against each other. We’ll finally be able to see Vision Strikers take on 100 Thieves, or G2 Esports go toe-to-toe with Absolute JUPITER? But first, teams have to battle through their respective regional events (Challengers) to qualify for Masters events.
The objective? To qualify for the end-of-year Valorant Champions event, which will crown one global champion for the first time in the esport’s history. Our detailed Champion Tour explainer covers exactly how the circuit works, but as an overview:
- Teams will battle through three separate stages throughout the year
- Each stage is comprised of three Challenger events, which feed into one Masters event
- Masters events are where teams earn points to qualify for the Champions event
- 16 of the world’s best will go head-to-head in Valorant Champions to determine Future Earth’s first global champ!
Valorant Champions Tour: Challengers: Stream
All of the Challengers action from across the globe can be watched via Valorant’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here.
Europe Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: February 4-7
- Challengers 2: TBA
- Challengers 3: TBA
- Masters: TBA
NA Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: February 4-7
- Challengers 2: February 18-21
- Challengers 3: March 4-7
- Masters: March 13-21
Korea Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: February 4-7
- Challengers 2: February 18-21
- Challengers 3: March 4-7
- Masters: TBA
Brazil Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: January 30 – February 7
- Challengers 2: February 13-21
- Challengers 3: February 27 – March 6
- Masters: March 19-21
Japan Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: February 1
- Challengers 2: TBA
- Challengers 3: TBA
- Masters: TBA
South East Asia Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: February 5-7
- Challengers 2
- Thailand, Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong & Taiwan: February 26-28
- Philippines: February 19-21
- Challengers 3
- Thailand, Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong & Taiwan: March 12-14
- Philippines: March 5-7
- Masters: March 2021
Latin America Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Challengers 1: January 26-31
- Challengers 2: February 9-14
- Challengers 3: February 23-28
- Masters: March 2021