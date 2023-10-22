Valorant players want ban system just to keep one Agent out of their games

Valorant players are calling on Riot to introduce a ban system just so they can keep one Agent in particular out of their games.

Valorant is a vastly different game from what it once was when it was first released. Today, there are a staggering 22 Agents on the ever-growing roster. On top of that, a new duelist ‘Iso’ is set for release soon.

While the devs have continuously updated the game for balance, there’s always a select few Agents that sit at the top with the highest pick rate.

Article continues after ad

Among those is Reyna, who for a long time has been largely considered to be the best duelist in the game. With that said, it seems the Agent is a prime pick for players to ban if Riot adds a system.

Article continues after ad

Valorant players claim they’d ban Reyna every game

In an October 21 Reddit thread, one Valorant player asked the community which Agent they’d ban every game if Riot introduced a pick-and-ban system to Agent Select.

“Say Riot adds a banning system where each team can ban one agent in a game. Which agent do you think will get banned the most?” they asked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The player added: “I know obviously there are map picks for different Agents, but is there an Agent in your opinion that people will just instantly want to ban just because it’s that Agent and they don’t want to play against them?”

While there were several names repeated, one stood out the most among them all. While some claimed they’d ban controllers such as Brimstone or Viper, the majority agreed it would be Reyna getting slashed every game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If I could ban an agent I would literally for the rest of my life not have a Reyna in my matches,” said one. “I would never have to see a Reyna again it’d be great,” wrote another. “Reyna for sure, and rightfully so,” added a third.

On the other hand, some were more strategic in their choice of ban, with their decision being more precise depending on the map. “Imagine Viper on Breeze… or Cypher on like Split, Bind, or Raze on Bind. Wow life would be so much more peaceful,” one player wrote.

Article continues after ad

While a pick-and-ban system would certainly be a refreshing addition to the game, it’s likely we won’t see one for quite some time till there are plenty of Agents.