Valorant players want “chaotic” game mode with overpowered Agents

Valorant players want Riot to release a “chaotic” game mode with the most broken version of each Agent in the game.

Since Valorant‘s launch, the devs have constantly updated the game to keep everything balanced. However, in their efforts to keep the game healthy, it’s fair to say at times some Agents have been much stronger than the rest.

Notably, for quite some time, Agents such as Jett or Chamber have sat at the top of the pick rate due to their “overpowered” abilities.

Article continues after ad

Riot has since nerfed these agents. However, players are calling on the devs to bring the broken versions of them back for a “chaotic” game mode.

Article continues after ad

Valorant players want overpowered Agent game mode

In a November 25 Reddit thread, one Valorant fan proposed that the devs bring back the most broken version of each Agent for a week, highlighting the likes of Chamber, Astra, Viper, and more.

“Characters like pre-nerf Chamber, pre-nerf Astra, OG Jett with the 3 smokes and original tailwind, pre-nerf KJ who had no range restrictions,” they wrote. “pre-nerf Sova, pre-nerf Raze, pre-nerf Viper, pre-nerf Reyna with 4 orbs.

Article continues after ad

They added: “All Sentinel utility is still active even after death, all ult orb requirements are brought back down to how they originally were.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

For Agents that are currently the strongest they’ve been in the meta, the player suggested keeping them how they are now. Although Riot could bring back some bugs that we’ve seen in the past, such as when during the game’s beta players could use a weapon in Cypher’s spycam.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Bring in some broken features of theirs from before; Cypher for example will be his current self + the sentinel post-death active utility + being able to equip a gun to his camera (from beta), pre-nerf Skye + her birds are unbreakable like they are now,” they said.

In the replies, some instead suggest that Riot should make it into its own game mode filled with overpowered Agents. “I’ve always felt like it should be a game mode where every agent is broken,” one wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Or like a gamemode where you have infinite abilities, something called “Infinity Rush” maybe? To balance it out, you could have zero guns, you’d have to win solely with abilities,” another suggested.

Article continues after ad

In the past, Riot has taken suggestions from the community on board. We’ll just have to wait and see if they listen to this wild pitch from the community.