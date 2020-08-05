When is Valorant Episode 1: Act 3? Ignition battle pass, Act 2 end date

Valorant Episode 1: Act 2 is underway, but players are already looking ahead towards the next one. We’ve got everything you need to know, from how long you’ll need to spend grinding out the Act 2 battle pass, to when you’ll need to finish it by ahead of Valorant Act 3.

Act 1 has come and gone in Valorant. Those first two months after release went by blistering fast. While players were treated to a new map in Ascent and agent Reyna in the first act, Act 2 doesn’t have quite as much content.

There’s no new map on the way ⁠— but there’s a new Agent in Killjoy. The German technician is now available for play in Valorant. You can activate her contract now in the Agents tab and grind for tier five, or just cough up the 1,000 VP to pick her up immediately.

That’s not the only progression system you can grind right now either. A new Act means a new battle pass, packed to the brim with skins, sprays, player cards, and more.

If you’re curious of just how long it will take you to get through the battle pass though, and how much time you have to do so, you’ve come to the right place. Act 2 will be gone in a flash, much like Act 1, so don’t sit on your laurels.

When will Valorant Ignition Act 2 end?

There’s no set date in motion yet, however, Riot has detailed in the past how long they want their acts to go for. The developers of Valorant are looking at two months per act in an episode.

Riot followed through with that promise in Act 1 at least, running the pass from June 2 to August 4. Going off this, Act 2 of the battle pass should run until around October 6, which is the first Wednesday of the month. Act 3 should then launch straight after on October 7.

New act, new Battlepass, new you! Unlock the VALORANT Act II Battlepass to claim your exclusive rewards. pic.twitter.com/7fDklwOKe7 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 4, 2020

After this date, you won’t be able to redeem any of the rewards on your Act 2 battle pass. It will instead be refreshed with a new battle pass for the third and final act of the Ignition episode.

How long will it take to complete Act 2?

You’ll have the same amount of time to grind for all the Act 2 rewards ahead of Act 3’s release ⁠— 100 hours. Be sure to pace yourself out over the next two months, try and complete the daily and weekly missions, and grab yourself that knife at tier 50.

Seeing some confusion regarding the battle pass but rest assured it will take ~100 hours to complete. https://t.co/4DZ3t7yv9U — Joe Lee (@SWAGGERNAU7) June 3, 2020

If you want to blaze through the battle pass at top speed though, there’s ways you can do that. We’ve got you covered for the best way to get from tier one to tier 50 in a flash, so you can flex your rewards before anyone else.