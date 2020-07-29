Valorant Agent Killjoy revealed: Abilities, release date, more

We’ve seen everything about her, but now it’s official. Riot has unveiled Killjoy to the world, and Valorant’s 12th Agent looks to take over the game with her strong area denial utility ⁠— including a turret.

Weeks of Valorant leaks have led up to this moment. Killjoy is finally here. The 12th Agent in the game will soon be making her arrival to Future Earth for everyone to run around with.

Advertisement

The German technician won’t be coming quietly either. With her signature bright yellow jumper ⁠— just like the Vertraulich card that many theorized to be based around her ⁠— you’ll know when you’re squaring off against a Killjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua-iIRQDY8g

What are Killjoy’s abilities?

Described as “the Genius of Germany,” Killjoy’s utility is all about area control ⁠— whether it be with her Nanoswarm molotovs, her Alarmbot, or her divisive Turret.

Advertisement

“Killjoy effortlessly secures key battlefield positions with her arsenal of inventions. If their damage doesn’t take her enemies out, the debuff her robots provide will make short work of them,” Riot told players in her character biography.

Ability 1 (C) ⁠— Alarmbot: Equip a covert Alarmbot. Fire to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. Hold equip to recall a deployed bot.

Ability 2 (Q) ⁠— Turret: Equip a Turret. Fire to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret.

Advertisement

Signature Ability (E) ⁠— Nanoswarm: Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. Fire to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. Activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.

Ultimate Ability (X) ⁠— Lockdown: Equip the Lockdown device. Fire to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.

A first look at all of Killjoy's abilities in #VALORANT has been leaked!



- Alarmbot

- Turret

- Nanoswarm

- Lockdown (Ultimate)



👍 or 👎?pic.twitter.com/UDosVNAB7m — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) July 28, 2020

What will Killjoy’s Agent contract look like?

Killjoy’s Agent contract will have eight rewards on offer — down from the ten all other Agents have. The two main rewards left off the list are a player card and a special Agent-specific weapon skin at max level. It’s unclear if the Level 3 or Level 9 player card has been left out.

Advertisement

Outside of that, players will have access to three special sprays, two titles, a gun buddy, a player card, and the Agent herself (presumably at Level 5). The experience required to level up the contract should be the same as other Agents too, despite the missing contract rewards.

When will Killjoy be released in Valorant?

You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on Valorant’s newest Agent. Killjoy will be released with the start of Ignition Act 2 on August 4.

Read more: Riot reveal rank changes for Valorant Ignition Act 2

Patch 1.05 won’t be all about Killjoy ⁠— although she is front and center. A new ranked system is being implemented into Valorant to replace the current model, while a new game mode in FFA Deathmatch could also potentially be added.