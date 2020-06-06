When is Valorant Episode 1: Act 2? Ignition Battle pass, Act 1 end date

Valorant Episode 1: Ignition is underway, but when is Act 2 of the Battle Pass and how long do you have to complete all 50 tiers of Act 1?

Valorant launched on June 2 with Episode 1: Ignition. As part of their launch campaign, Riot Games kickstarted their Battle Pass — an in-game reward system that grants players with a host of cosmetics.

Whether you opt for the Premium version (1,000 Valorant Points) or stick with the free iteration of the Battle Pass, they’re only available for a short period of time.

Valorant’s Battle Pass system

Each Episode is broken up into its constituent Acts. There are various Acts per Episode, and for each Act is a corresponding Battle Pass. So in short, Act 1 = Battle Pass 1.

Each Act is broken up into 10 Chapters, with each Chapter containing five Premium tier rewards and a Free Chapter completion reward. It’s worth noting that you can opt into Premium retroactively and unlock the rewards you earned while on the free path.

Valorant Episode 1: Act 1 end date

Valorant Designer, David ‘Milkcow’ Cole, revealed that each Battle Pass will refresh every “about every two months” — meaning that we can expect Act 1 to end on or around August 2.

While no details on Act 2 have been officially confirmed, we can assume that Act 2 will start immediately as Act 1 ends.

And in terms of what we can expect? Cole added that each Act will have its own content theme, and if a player doesn’t manage to earn the reward they’re after while the Battle Pass is live (like the shiny Kingdom knife in Act 1), they won’t be able to earn the rewards again.

How long will it take to complete Act 1?

According to Valorant’s Revenue Lead, Joe Lee, each Battle Pass takes approximately 100 hours to complete — although this will vary from person to person, depending on how much XP you earn per game.

Seeing some confusion regarding the battle pass but rest assured it will take ~100 hours to complete. https://t.co/4DZ3t7yv9U — Joe Lee (@SWAGGERNAU7) June 3, 2020

If you want to boost how fast you soar through Act 1’s Chapters, you’ll want to keep tabs on your daily and weekly missions, to ensure you’re maximizing your XP gains.