Valorant Episode 1: Act 2 – Battlepass, Glitchpop skins, more

Riot Games have revealed details for Valorant’s Episode 1: Act 2, set to go live on August 4. Here’s everything you need to know, from the Battlepass cost to the brand new Glitchpop skin collection.

Valorant’s Episode 1: Act 1 Battlepass was a huge hit. Filled to the brim with a plethora of cosmetic goodies, Riot issued players with a system that rewarded players for their grind. Now, the developers have upped their game once again with the Act 2 Battlepass, set to release on August 4.

Advertisement

Valorant Act 2 Battlepass

Costing 1,000 Valorant Points (VP) for the Premium version, players will be able to grind through the same chapter-based system to earn more themed goodies. From weapon skins to player cards, the Act 2 Battlepass is packed with enough content to deck out your loadout.

The Battlepass will also contain a shed load of Radianite Points. So if you’re eager to unlock an extra tier on an existing weapon skin, then there’ll be plenty of points up for grabs in Act 2.

Advertisement

Valorant Act 2: Weapon skins & melee

Just like in Act 1, there will be a running theme with the cosmetic rewards offered in the Battlepass. Three weapon skin collections will run through Act 2: Hivemind, POLYfox, and Red Alert.

As part of their press release, Riot’s Valorant Art Lead, Sean Marino, spoke about the inspiration behind Act 2’s weapon skins. “We wanted to add more variety to the gun skins so that a player who never buys skins in the store (and only wants to buy the Battlepass) still feels like they’re getting some variety.”

“In general, we had a lot more fun developing this Battlepass because it feels more real — as if we’re developing the pass with the community — and it helps that we’re slowly getting better at designing the content, too.”

Advertisement

Glitchpop skin collection

The Glitchpop skin collection will be available as a separate entity to the Battlepass. Inspired by a dystopian future, this skin line will offer a variety of upgrades to change the colorful scheme offered at base.

The bundle will be offered at 8,700 VP — with four weapon skins on offer (Bulldog, Frenzy, Judge, and Odin) as well as a melee skin. Each skin will cost 2,175 VP sold separately, while the Knife will be offered at 4,350 VP on its own.

Each weapon skin will have seven tiers of customization, including three VFX upgrades, one finisher upgrade, and three cosmetic variants. Players will also be able to upgrade the melee with an optional VFX where the blade color changes each time you equip the Knife.

Advertisement

In addition to the brand new Battlepass and Glitchpop skin collection, Riot have announced the highly requested FFA Deathmatch game mode, which will be going live in beta on August 5.

To top things off, Riot will be also introducing a brand new Competitive ranking system, which will better reflect your progression through the ranks at the end of every Act.