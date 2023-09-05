VCT team reportedly puts Valorant roster on the market

VCT Pacific side ZETA DIVISION is reportedly open to offers for all of its Valorant players as it looks to reshuffle the roster after a disappointing season.

According to a report by Blix.gg, the Japanese organization will entertain offers for its Valorant players in the off-season as part of the rebuilding process for 2024.

All six players on ZETA DIVISION, as well as head coach Hibiki ‘XQQ’ Motoyama, have contracts until the end of 2026, according to the VCT Global Contract Database.

The report adds that some players could be coming back into the team for 2024, depending on how talks with other organizations go.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games ZETA DIVISION is reportedly open to offers for all team members, even star player Laz

ZETA DIVISION endured a disappointing season that saw the team miss VCT Masters Tokyo – a historic event for Japanese Valorant. The team then finished bottom of their group at Valorant Champions 2023 after losing to Fnatic and NRG.

Last month, ZETA DIVISION opened an application process for the Valorant roster, with the organization setting its sights on winning the VCT Pacific League and Valorant Champions in 2024. ZETA DIVISION is looking for players who have a Radiant rank and are able to communicate “smoothly” in Japanese.

ZETA DIVISION is one of the six teams already confirmed for Red Bull Home Ground 4, one of the biggest events of the Valorant OFF//SEASON. The tournament will take place between November 3 and 5 in Tokyo.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.