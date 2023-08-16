Red Bull Home Ground 4: Dates, Valorant teams, stream and tickets

Red Bull Home Ground is returning in 2023 with a new venue in a new country. Here you can find all the information we know about the event so far.

Red Bull Home Ground is coming back for the 2023 VCT OFF//SEASON as a part of the over 40 events Riot Games has already announced. The iconic tournament series was hosted in Manchester, England, last year and featured some of the best teams from North America and EMEA.

This time around, the tournament will be held in Japan and feature teams from North America, EMEA and Japan.

Red Bull Home Ground #4 will feature an English language broadcast hosted by Iain Chambers, with VCT EMEA’s Tom ‘TOMBIZZ’ Bissmire and Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride and VCT Pacific’s Seth ‘Achilios’ King, and Clinton ‘Paperthin’ Bader doubling as analysts and casters.

Below is everything we know so far about the tournament.

Mark Roe / Red Bull Team Liquid, G2 Esports and 100 Thieves were the previous winners of the tournament series.

Contents

Red Bull Home Ground 4: Stream

The event will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube on the Red Bull Gaming channels during the event’s duration. The tournament will also feature co-streamers in various languages that have yet to be announced.

The tournament will take place from November 3-5 in Tokyo, Japan. The matches are going to be held at Ryōgoku Kokugikan, an iconic indoor arena known for staging sumo bouts.

The stadium was established in 1985 and has a capacity of over 10,000 people.

Red Bull Home Ground 4: Tickets

Ticket prices for the event are already available, so fans can see how much entrance into the venue will cost on top of potential travel and stay fees. There are a few different options for seating at the tournament, all at different prices. The price breakdown for each ticket can be found here:

Arena seat: $48

2-4 person bundle: $164

Student bundle: $27

Second-floor seat: $48

Third-floor seat: $41

Red Bull Home Ground 4: Teams

Red Bull 100 Thieves placed first at the Red Bull Home Ground 3 tournament in the 2022 offseason.

The full slate of teams invited to the tournament has yet to be revealed. However, 100 Thieves has been announced as the first team that will be making the trip to Tokyo. The squad won the third edition of the tournament in the 2022 offseason, defeating Cloud9 3-0 in the Grand Final

The tournament will feature six invited teams and two teams from open qualifier tournaments in EMEA and Japan.