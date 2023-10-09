VCT team announces open recruitment process for Valorant roster

VCT Pacific team Gen.G has announced that it is looking for Valorant players to join its ranks for the 2024 season. Here is how you can apply.

In a post on X/Twitter, the South Korean organization revealed that it is starting an open recruitment process for its Valorant squad, which has been depleted to just two players after a disappointing year.

Gen.G started the season on the wrong foot, following a Round of 32 exit at VCT LOCK//IN. The team then missed out on the following two international LAN events, VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions, after finishing the VCT Pacific league in fourth place and the Pacific LCQ in third place.

Last month, Gen.G announced that it would be overhauling the squad for 2024. It parted ways with its coaching staff and with every player except duelist Kim ‘Meteor’ Tae-O, who was later joined by former Global Esports member Kim ‘t3xture’ Na-ra.

How to apply for a spot in Gen.G’s Valorant team

An APAC Radiant rank and a clean record, without any in-game bans or elo-boosting cases, are among the qualifications listed for players, who must be at least 18 years old.

Gen.G also listed three preferred skills, which, while not mandatory, are greatly desired in ideal player candidates: competitive Valorant experience, awards in other FPS titles, and communication in both English and Korean.

Valorant players determined to try their luck can submit their application by sending an email to the address provided by Gen.G. Successful applicants will need to go through a trial, which could take place online or offline, and a round of interviews.

According to former Gen.G coach Chris ‘Elmapuddy’ Tebbit, the organization already had an open recruitment process in place last year, but it didn’t produce any viable candidates.

“Everyone we picked up was already scouted prior to this same announcement last season,” he wrote on Reddit.

“I’m obviously not there this season, but GenG has smart people behind the scenes who will look at the applicants sent through here. Having said that, I’d expect the roster to have Korean talent who’s been around at least a season of ascension.”

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.