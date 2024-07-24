Every VCT player becoming a free agent before 2025 – TenZ, Boostio, and more

As 2025 approaches, Valorant teams are gearing up to enhance their rosters during the upcoming free agency period, and there are plenty of players with expiring contracts who could be available.

While VCT teams are still working relentlessly to hoist the Valorant Champions trophy at the end of August, the season of roster changes isn’t far behind.

Nearly every team in the VCT has players or coaches with contracts expiring at the end of the year, and some teams may see their entire rosters up for new contracts.

VCT China is an exception, as they only joined the pro Valorant circuit in 2024, and many of their players’ contracts extend into 2026 and 2027.

The top players, including the entire 100 Thieves roster and most of the squads from Leviatán, Sentinels, and Gen.G Esports, will be available at the end of 2024.

David Lee/Riot Games

VCT free agents for the 2024 offseason

Americas

Several of the top teams, including VCT Americas champions 100 Thieves and Leviatán, have players entering free agency at the end of the year. This also includes Sentinels, who secured the first international trophy of 2024 by winning Masters Madrid.

100 Thieves:

Cryo

Bang

Asuna

Eeio

Boostio

Evil Geniuses:

Supamen

Apoth

NaturE

Derrek

Jawgemo

Potter (C)

FURIA:

Khalil

KRÜ Esports:

Klaus

Melser

keznitdeuS

Atom (C)

Leviatán:

Mazino

Tex

C0M

kiNgg

MiBR:

fRoD (C)

NRG Esports:

Crashies

Ry (C)

Sentinels:

Zekken

TenZ

Sacy

Curry

Kaplan (C)

EMEA

The entire Gentle Mates roster, which joined EMEA from Ascension last year, will be available at the end of 2024. Additionally, FNATIC’s stand-in player Hiro will be searching for a new team, as Leo plans to return to the starting roster after taking time off for his health.

BBL Esports:

Brave

Elite

pAura

QutionerX

Reazy

FNATIC:

Hiro

Mini (C)

FUT Esports:

GAIS (C)

GiantX:

Cloud

Hoody

Fit1nho

Redgar

Famsii

pipsoN (C)

Team Liquid:

Harmii

Soulcas

NAVI:

LATEKS (C)

Team Heretics:

Weber

Boo

Neilzinho (C)

Team Vitality:

ceNder

runneR

Gorilla (C)

Gentle Mates:

beyAz

nataNk

TakaS

Wailers

K4DAVRA

logaN

Madcoach (C)

Pacific

Almost all of Gen.G’s roster, except for Karon, will become free agents at the end of this year and are expected to be highly sought after. Gen.G won Masters Shanghai in June and then clinched the VCT Pacific title in July, solidifying their reputation as one of the strongest teams at this year’s Champions.

DetonatioN FocusME:

Anthem

Meiy

Neth

Medusa

SSeeS

Astell (C)

DRX:

BuZz

Gen.G Esports:

Meteor

T3xture

Lakia

Munchkin

Hsk

Solo (C)

Global Esports:

Lightningfast

Paper Rex:

Alecks (C)

Rex Regum Qeon:

Lmemore

T1:

Carpe

Sayaplayer

Talon Esports:

Patiphan

B0i

ZETA DIVISION:

Carlao (C)

Bleed Esports:

Zest

China

Few players from China will be available at the end of 2024, but BiliBili’s Nephh is one not to overlook. He joins his team as the fourth seed from the region competing at Champions this year, marking the organization’s second-ever appearance at the event.

All Gamers:

Sword9

BiliBili Gaming:

Nephh

Bail (C)

Dragon Ranger Gaming:

nizhaoTZH

JDG Esports:

Anaks (C)

Wolves Esports:

Spring

As more players enter free agency, this list will be updated.