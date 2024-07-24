Every VCT player becoming a free agent before 2025 – TenZ, Boostio, and more

Every VCT player becoming a free agent before 2025 – TenZ, Boostio, and moreColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
As 2025 approaches, Valorant teams are gearing up to enhance their rosters during the upcoming free agency period, and there are plenty of players with expiring contracts who could be available.
While VCT teams are still working relentlessly to hoist the Valorant Champions trophy at the end of August, the season of roster changes isn’t far behind.
Nearly every team in the VCT has players or coaches with contracts expiring at the end of the year, and some teams may see their entire rosters up for new contracts.
VCT China is an exception, as they only joined the pro Valorant circuit in 2024, and many of their players’ contracts extend into 2026 and 2027.
The top players, including the entire 100 Thieves roster and most of the squads from Leviatán, Sentinels, and Gen.G Esports, will be available at the end of 2024.
VCT free agents for the 2024 offseason
Americas
Several of the top teams, including VCT Americas champions 100 Thieves and Leviatán, have players entering free agency at the end of the year. This also includes Sentinels, who secured the first international trophy of 2024 by winning Masters Madrid.
100 Thieves:
- Cryo
- Bang
- Asuna
- Eeio
- Boostio
Evil Geniuses:
- Supamen
- Apoth
- NaturE
- Derrek
- Jawgemo
- Potter (C)
FURIA:
- Khalil
KRÜ Esports:
- Klaus
- Melser
- keznitdeuS
- Atom (C)
Leviatán:
- Mazino
- Tex
- C0M
- kiNgg
MiBR:
- fRoD (C)
NRG Esports:
- Crashies
- Ry (C)
Sentinels:
- Zekken
- TenZ
- Sacy
- Curry
- Kaplan (C)
EMEA
The entire Gentle Mates roster, which joined EMEA from Ascension last year, will be available at the end of 2024. Additionally, FNATIC’s stand-in player Hiro will be searching for a new team, as Leo plans to return to the starting roster after taking time off for his health.
BBL Esports:
- Brave
- Elite
- pAura
- QutionerX
- Reazy
FNATIC:
- Hiro
- Mini (C)
FUT Esports:
- GAIS (C)
GiantX:
- Cloud
- Hoody
- Fit1nho
- Redgar
- Famsii
- pipsoN (C)
Team Liquid:
- Harmii
- Soulcas
NAVI:
- LATEKS (C)
Team Heretics:
- Weber
- Boo
- Neilzinho (C)
Team Vitality:
- ceNder
- runneR
- Gorilla (C)
Gentle Mates:
- beyAz
- nataNk
- TakaS
- Wailers
- K4DAVRA
- logaN
- Madcoach (C)
Pacific
Almost all of Gen.G’s roster, except for Karon, will become free agents at the end of this year and are expected to be highly sought after. Gen.G won Masters Shanghai in June and then clinched the VCT Pacific title in July, solidifying their reputation as one of the strongest teams at this year’s Champions.
DetonatioN FocusME:
- Anthem
- Meiy
- Neth
- Medusa
- SSeeS
- Astell (C)
DRX:
- BuZz
Gen.G Esports:
- Meteor
- T3xture
- Lakia
- Munchkin
- Hsk
- Solo (C)
Global Esports:
- Lightningfast
Paper Rex:
- Alecks (C)
Rex Regum Qeon:
- Lmemore
T1:
- Carpe
- Sayaplayer
Talon Esports:
- Patiphan
- B0i
ZETA DIVISION:
- Carlao (C)
Bleed Esports:
- Zest
China
Few players from China will be available at the end of 2024, but BiliBili’s Nephh is one not to overlook. He joins his team as the fourth seed from the region competing at Champions this year, marking the organization’s second-ever appearance at the event.
All Gamers:
- Sword9
BiliBili Gaming:
- Nephh
- Bail (C)
Dragon Ranger Gaming:
- nizhaoTZH
JDG Esports:
- Anaks (C)
Wolves Esports:
- Spring
As more players enter free agency, this list will be updated.