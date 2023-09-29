VCT Pacific giants begin Valorant roster overhaul with three changes

VCT Pacific team ZETA DIVISION has revealed the first changes to its Valorant roster as part of an overhaul of the squad for the 2024 season.

The Japanese organization has announced that player Tenta ‘TENNN’ Asai and head coach Hibiki ‘XQQ’ Motoyama are transitioning to content creator roles, while player Tomoaki ‘crow’ Maruoka is taking the team’s reins as the new head coach.

According to a message posted on ZETA DIVISION’s website, crow is “a playing coach”, which could indicate that he will be a substitute player for the team in 2024.

The announcement comes more than a month after ZETA DIVISION invited applications for its Valorant roster for 2024. The Japanese organization stated that it was looking for players, coaches, and analysts to bolster the team with the goal of winning VCT Pacific 2024 and Valorant Champions 2024.

Earlier this month, a Blix.gg story revealed that ZETA DIVISION was entertaining offers for all players.

ZETA DIVISION’s overhaul of the squad follows a frustrating season that saw the team miss VCT Masters Tokyo, the biggest event in Japanese Valorant history. ZETA’s season came to an end with a group stage exit at Valorant Champions 2023 following losses to Fnatic and NRG.

ZETA DIVISION have little over a month to fill the two voids in their squad, with the team slated to compete at Red Bull Home Ground 4 in Tokyo. The offseason event will feature several other VCT teams, including Fnatic, Cloud9, and DRX.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.