Valorant community slams DFM as team goes winless in VCT Pacific

DetonatioN FocusMe have become the first partner team to finish a VCT split without a single win, sparking outrage from the Valorant community.

Already out of the running for a playoff spot in the VCT Pacific league, the Japanese team had to suffer more misery in their final regular season match as it was defeated 2-0 by Talon Esports, who were sitting next-to-last with a 2-6 record heading into May 16’s series.

The loss means that DFM end the season without a single victory in nine matches and only two maps won. Their round record stands at -86.

Shortly after DFM’s loss to Talon Esports, many took to social media and community websites to criticize the Japanese team’s poor season.

“One shining light for DFM is that they look bad enough that you are pretty confident you don’t want to run it back so fans at least have a new roster to look forward to when changes can be made,” one user wrote on Reddit.

Another said: “DFM should do a complete rebuild if they still look like this at LCQ, because I see a lot of Japanese players in challengers with big potential.”

There are even those who have called on Riot Games to consider removing DetonatioN FocusMe from the league. “Riot should really fire DFM,” a user wrote. “It really makes me wonder how such a terrible team managed to qualify for the franchise.”

DetonatioN FocusMe began the year with a first-round exit at VCT LOCK//IN following a 0-2 defeat to EMEA side Giants Gaming.

The Japanese team has one more official tournament left to play as it will take part in the Pacific last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions, where the teams ranked fourth through tenth will compete for a spot at the event in Los Angeles.

VCT Americas side KRÜ Esports is the only other partner team that can end the season without a win. But even if the Chilean team loses to Cloud9 on May 19, they can gain some small consolation at having been more competitive than DFM. They have already taken four maps off of opponents, and their current round record is -54.