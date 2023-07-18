Valorant team finishes VCT season without a single win after LCQ elimination

DetonatioN FocusMe have been knocked out of VCT Pacific LCQ in the first round. This means that the team went through the VCT season without a single win.

DFM’s VCT season came to an end on July 18 following a 2-0 defeat to Talon Esports in the Play-In round of the Pacific region’s last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions.

The loss extended the Japanese team’s losing streak in official VCT competitions to 11 matches.

DetonatioN FocusMe began the year with a Round of 32 exit from VCT LOCK//IN after losing to EMEA’s Giants Gaming. The team then finished the VCT Pacific league rock-bottom with a 0-9 record, only picking up two maps throughout the regular season.

Article continues after ad

With LCQ in mind, DFM parted ways with head Kim ‘HSK’ Hae-seong and brought in Kohei ‘XrayN’ Shimaki as a tactical coach. But the change did little to improve the team’s fortunes as they couldn’t even run up double digits on either map against Talon, who will move on to face Gen.G in the next round.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

DFM’s players react to winless season

DFM’s misery stands in contrast with the upturn in fortunes experienced by KRÜ Esports, the only other VCT team to finish the regular season without a win. The LATAM side has reached the upper bracket final of the VCT Americas LCQ after beating MIBR, FURIA and Leviatán.

Article continues after ad

After the match against Talon, some of DFM’s players took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“We couldn’t do anything,” Park ‘Seoldam’ Sang-min wrote. “It’s frustrating to have this season. I’m sorry to everyone who supported me. Thank you very much.”

“Thank you very much for all your support, even though we ended the season with zero wins,” Yoshitaka ‘Anthem’ Enomoto said. “If we have a chance to challenge again next year, we will do our best to get stronger and win as many games as possible this time! Thank you so much for your support! See you next year!”

Article continues after ad

DFM’s 2023 season results: