VCT 2023 Roster Construction Rules: Player requirements, transfer windows & more

VCT partnership teams will have to follow a ruleset from Riot themselves, which details a list of requirements such as player eligibility, transfer windows and more.

On September 21, it was finally unveiled which teams we’ll be seeing in three Valorant partnership leagues held in the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions.

Similarly to League of Legends, Riot has implemented a list of roster rules for partnered Valorant orgs to abide by for the 2023 season — such as the number of import players per team, salary requirements, and more.

VCT partnership roster construction rules

According to the official VCT Roster Construction Rules produced by Riot, teams must oblige and follow a list of rules to “promote competitive integrity” within the partnered Valorant leagues. Some of the most notable rules detail salary, age, and residency requirements.

Roster requirements

Each org must maintain at all times during the season at least four members on its starting roster who are residents of a country within the league territory. Rosters must also consist of no less than six players and at least one general manager and coach — all of which must have the right to work in their hub city.

Team members must have also been born on or before March 26, 2005 to partic ipate in the league. Special exceptions are made for players that competed in a Challengers main event in any VCT league in 2022 if permission is given by a parent or legal guardian.

Riot Games revealed the VCT partnered teams on September 21.

Pre-season & mid-season transfer window dates

A pre-season transfer window will span from September 26, 2022 and close on February 1, 2023.

However, organizations must submit rosters to the league by October 15 with proof of eligibility to work in the hub city or proof of application for the necessary work permits or visas.

A mid-season transfer window will also take place from March 6 to March 25, 2023.

Salaries & contracts

The minimum salary is at least $50,000 USD for Americas, €50,000 EUR for EMEA, or ₩67,000,000 KRW for Pacific.

Contract terms must be at least one full season if conducted during the pre-season window. Contracts negotiated outside the pre-season window must have a minimum term of at least seven days.

VCT partnership teams are required to arrive in their respective Hub Cities by March 19, 2023, – a few weeks after the 2023 kick-off tournament in Sao Paulo concludes. Organizations must also provide housing options and suitable facilities for their roster to play from should they need to.

VCT 2023 season will kick off on February 14, and conclude on September 11.