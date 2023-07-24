KRÜ Esports qualifies for Valorant Champions in unthinkable run after winless regular season

KRÜ Esports has qualified for Valorant Champions on the back of an unbelievable run after going winless in their VCT Americas regular season.

When KRÜ wrapped up their VCT Americas regular season, they made headlines for being the only team in the region to go winless, going 0-9. Adding their LOCK//IN match to the mix as well, the team was 0-10 in matches played this year, only being rivaled on the lower end by DFM in VCT Pacific.

Come the Last Chance Qualifier for Valorant Champions, they were thus the bottom seed of the tournament, with many analysts doubtful if they could make a run through the bracket and secure a spot at Champions.

However, the team did the impossible. KRÜ just completed a historic upper bracket run after a huge losing streak, going 5-0 and qualifying for their third Champions event in a row.

KRÜ Esports makes near-impossible run to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023

The LCQ tournament started off with two single-elimination games against the remaining Brazilian team, MIBR and Furia. KRÜ made quick work of MIBR, winning 2-0, however, the Furia series was a nailbiter, ending in a 2-1 for KRU, seeing them eliminate both Brazilian teams.

Once through to the Upper Bracket semifinals, they were pitted against their LATAM rivals, Leviatan, who they soon obliterated in 2-0 fashion, with Leviatan only securing 12 rounds in total across the series.

Next came the Upper Bracket Final against event favorites, Cloud9, which saw both teams stomping each other in the maps they won. It would result in a convincing KRÜ victory after nearly eviscerating Cloud9 with a perfect scoreline on Pearl.

And in the Grand Finals to fight for a slot at Champions, they were once again up against their LATAM rivals, Leviatan. The first two maps saw them trade back and forth, teasing a closely fought series. However, the subsequent Ascent and Lotus were handled by KRÜ, winning them the match and the event.

With that win, they have booked their tickets to Valorant Champions. This marks their third visit to the tournament, and one of only three teams, next to Team Liquid and Fnatic, to make it to every single one so far.

“We’re so back,” writes KRÜ’s head coach Atom in a simple press release after their qualification to Valorant Champions. Harkening to their famous 2021 Champions run to the Semifinals.

The groups were then drawn live on the VCT Americas broadcast, and they were placed in Group A, with Paper Rex, EDG, and Giants. Their first match will be against Paper Rex.