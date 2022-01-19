VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers NA and Europe: schedule, results, teams

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has returned for 2022 with Stage 1 Challengers across the globe. Follow all the action in NA and Europe right here, with all the latest schedules, results, and qualified teams in our hub.

VCT 2022 returns with an all-new format across Europe and North America with big emphasis put on Challengers

Challengers will remain direct pathway to Masters Stage 1

Open qualifiers across all regions already underway, main events begin in February

With the Valorant off-season coming to a close and players finding their new home for the year, VCT 2022 is primed to kick off. Open Qualifiers are already running, and the main Stage 1 Challengers event is weeks away.

There’s spots at the first Masters event on the line for some of NA and Europe’s big teams, whose rivalry is only heating up after an intense 2021 culminated in an explosive Valorant Champions.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022: stream

Valorant Champions Tour 2022, including Stage 1 Challengers, will be broadcast live on the official Valorant Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers: NA

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 NA format & schedule

Dates: February 11 to March 27

February 11 to March 27 Format: 12-team BO3 round robin, top 8 advance to playoffs 4 teams invited 8 teams qualify through two Open Qualifiers

12-team BO3 round robin, top 8 advance to playoffs

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 NA teams

Team Players 100 Thieves Hiko, Asuna, Ethan, BabyJ, ec1s Cloud9 mitch, leaf, xeta, Xeppaa, vanity Envy FNS, Victor, crashies, yay, Marved Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, zombs, dapr, TenZ TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers: Europe

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 Europe format & schedule

Dates: February 11 to March 27

February 11 to March 27 Format: 12-team BO3 round robin, top 6 advance to playoffs 4 teams invited 8 teams qualify through European, Turkish, and CIS Closed Qualifiers

12-team BO3 round robin, top 6 advance to playoffs

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 Europe teams