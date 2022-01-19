 VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers NA and Europe: schedule, results, teams - Dexerto
Valorant

VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers NA and Europe: schedule, results, teams

Published: 19/Jan/2022 4:50 Updated: 19/Jan/2022 7:22

by Andrew Amos
Valorant Stage 1 Challengers 2022 logo on stage background from Valorant Champions 2021
Riot Games

Valorant Champions Tour

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has returned for 2022 with Stage 1 Challengers across the globe. Follow all the action in NA and Europe right here, with all the latest schedules, results, and qualified teams in our hub.

  • VCT 2022 returns with an all-new format across Europe and North America with big emphasis put on Challengers
  • Challengers will remain direct pathway to Masters Stage 1
  • Open qualifiers across all regions already underway, main events begin in February

With the Valorant off-season coming to a close and players finding their new home for the year, VCT 2022 is primed to kick off. Open Qualifiers are already running, and the main Stage 1 Challengers event is weeks away.

There’s spots at the first Masters event on the line for some of NA and Europe’s big teams, whose rivalry is only heating up after an intense 2021 culminated in an explosive Valorant Champions.

Contents

Valorant Champions Tour 2022: stream

Valorant Champions Tour 2022, including Stage 1 Challengers, will be broadcast live on the official Valorant Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers: NA

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 NA format & schedule

  • Dates: February 11 to March 27
  • Format: 12-team BO3 round robin, top 8 advance to playoffs
    • 4 teams invited
    • 8 teams qualify through two Open Qualifiers

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 NA teams

Team Players
100 Thieves Hiko, Asuna, Ethan, BabyJ, ec1s
Cloud9 mitch, leaf, xeta, Xeppaa, vanity
Envy FNS, Victor, crashies, yay, Marved
Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, zombs, dapr, TenZ
TBD TBD
TBD TBD
TBD TBD
TBD TBD
TBD TBD
TBD TBD
TBD TBD
TBD TBD

VCT Stage 1 2022 Challengers: Europe

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 Europe format & schedule

  • Dates: February 11 to March 27
  • Format: 12-team BO3 round robin, top 6 advance to playoffs
    • 4 teams invited
    • 8 teams qualify through European, Turkish, and CIS Closed Qualifiers

VCT 2022 Challengers 1 Europe teams

Team Region Players
Acend Europe BONECOLD, cNed, Kiles, starxo, zeek
BIG Europe gob b, AslaN, Obnoks, Kaspe, Twisten
Fnatic Europe Boaster, Magnum, Mistic, Derke, TBD
Guild Esports Europe Leo, Sayf, koldamenta, Russ, trexx
Team Liquid Europe soulcas, L1NK, ScreaM, Jamppi, Nivera
TBD Europe TBD
TBD Europe TBD
FunPlus Phoenix CIS ANGE1, ardiis, Shao, SUYGETSU, Zyppan
Gambit Esports CIS Chronicle, d3ffo, Sheydos, nAts, Redgar
TBD CIS TBD
SuperMassive Blaze Turkey Izzy, Brave, CyderX, XiSTOU, glovee
TBD Turkey TBD
