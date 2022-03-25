VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland: Stream, schedule, all qualified teams

The first international Valorant LAN of 2022 is nearing. 12 of the world’s best teams will travel to Iceland to fight for the title of VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters champions. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament.

12 teams will return to Iceland for the first VCT Masters LAN of 2022

Previous champions Sentinels, Acend already eliminated

The first teams from across the world have qualified, including Fnatic

Valorant is returning to LAN in 2022 in a familiar setting. The first VCT Masters event of 2022 will return to Icelandic capital Reykjavik, which hosted the Stage 2 Masters event in May 2021.

12 months on, the scene has shaken up a lot. For starters, Iceland champions Sentinels won’t be in attendance after falling short in NA. The same goes for Valorant Champions 2021 winners Acend after capitulating in Europe.

Advertisement

A lot of fresh blood will have a chance at glory at the global LAN as the race to the second world championship heats up.

We’ve got everything you need to know about VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavík, including the latest details and the teams who have qualified.

Contents

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland: stream

As per normal, the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland games will be streamed live on the official Valorant Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Can’t catch the action live? Check out VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland: schedule & format

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland will take place in Reykjavík, Iceland between April 10 and 24.

Advertisement

The name of the venue has not yet been disclosed by Riot, but it is possible that the tournament will be held at the Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena, which staged the 2021 event.

As for the exact format, that hasn’t been confirmed by Riot either. The developers listened to community concern after their first international LAN, adding a Group Stage before the elimination-bracket format playoffs. Expect something similar this time around in Iceland.

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland: teams

With two of the three LAN champions of 2021, EMEA will be the most represented region at VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland with three teams, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with two teams each.

Advertisement

Read More: The untold stories of esports pros escaping war in Ukraine

After some underwhelming results in 2021, Brazil has only one guaranteed spot in Reykjavík, though the runner-up of the Brazil Challengers will have another shot at qualification for the event in a match against the second-placed LATAM team.

You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Iceland below. This will be updated as all the regional tournaments and qualifiers wrap up.