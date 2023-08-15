Sentinels TenZ makes his prediction for Valorant Champions 2023 winner

Sentinels star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has shared his thoughts on which team will win the ongoing Valorant Champions tournament.

Only eight teams remain in the race for glory at Valorant Champions 2023, which is now entering the double-elimination playoffs following the end of the group stage.

Questioned on his stream about Wednesday’s bout between Fnatic and LOUD — one of the most exciting match-ups of the first round —, TenZ heaped praise on the EMEA giants, saying that he expects them to go all the way in Los Angeles.

“Fnatic are just favorites to win their match-up and also favorites to win the event,” he told viewers in an August 14 live stream.

“I think there’s potential for an upset. It’s small, but there’s a chance. But there’s a bigger chance that Fnatic are just going to sweep all the events this year.”

As the winners of VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo, Fnatic were regarded as the red-hot favorites to win the Valorant Champions trophy heading into the event by both fans and bookmakers.

They cruised through their group in Los Angeles, losing 5.25 rounds per map on average as they swept ZETA DIVISION and Bilibili Gaming.

LOUD will pose a much tougher challenge. Despite rumors of tension inside the team, the reigning Valorant world champions survived a tricky group after beating EMEA duo Team Liquid and NAVI. The former beat Fnatic in the grand final of the VCT EMEA League, inflicting the only defeat that Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett’s charges have suffered this year.