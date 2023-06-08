EsportsValorant

VCT Ascension 2023 Americas & EMEA: Dates, schedule and Valorant teams

Riot Games

The VCT Ascension tournaments are just around the corner as Valorant teams fight for promotion to the international leagues. Keep track of the schedule and all the scores here.

The second year of the new Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit will see the three international leagues expanded to 11 teams through a promotion system. In each region, an Ascension tournament featuring the best Challengers sides will determine which team will earn a two-year stay in the international league.

Riot Games
São Paulo will host the VCT Ascension tournament in the Americas

This is part of the revamped VCT Challengers ecosystem announced by Riot Games in the summer of 2022. Each year until 2027, the international leagues will be expanded by one team, with the promoted teams receiving the same benefits as the ten partner organizations. These include access to revenue share and the possibility to attend international events.

Below is everything you need to know about the VCT Ascension tournaments in the Americas and EMEA:

Contents

VCT Ascension Americas (June 30 — July 9)

The VCT Ascension Americas tournament will be held entirely on LAN across two different locations in São Paulo. The early stages will take place at the Valorant Challengers Brazil studio, while the decisive matches will be held at Pavilhão Pacaembu, an iconic sports venue in the Brazilian city.

How to watch:

Format:

  • Bo3 round-robin group stage for seeding purposes.
  • Double-elimination bracket. All matches are Bo3, except the grand final (Bo5).

Schedule and results:

Group A

Placement Team Record
1 TBD
2 TBD
3 TBD

Group B

Placement Team Record
1 TBD
2 TBD
3 TBD

Teams:

Team Region Players
TBD North America TBD
TBD North America TBD
TBD LATAM North TBD
9z LATAM South Tuli, david, deigara, mizu, Rubkkoide
The Union Brazil GuhRVN, raafa, pancc, ntk, Askia
00 Nation Brazil shion, b4rtiN, xand, bezn1, artzin

VCT Ascension EMEA (June 30 — July 16)

The VCT Ascension EMEA tournament will begin with an online group stage, featuring ten teams. Nine will come from the Challengers Leagues, while the last team will be decided through a Play-In tournament. The playoff stage will take place at the VCT EMEA Coliseum, in Berlin.

How to watch:

Format:

  • Bo3 round-robin group stage, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the playoffs.
  • Single-elimination bracket. All matches are Bo3, except the grand final (Bo5).

Schedule and results:

  • Group Stage: June 30-July 4
  • Playoffs: July 13-16

Group A

Placement Team Record
1 TBD
2 TBD
3 TBD
4 TBD
5 TBD

Group B

Placement Team Record
1 TBD
2 TBD
3 TBD
4 TBD
5 TBD

Teams:

Team League Players
Apeks Polaris Mistic, Enzo, keiko, Magnum, ShadoW
CGN Esports DACH auzry, Shazeo, elllement, BennY, Vince
TBD Spain TBD
TBD France TBD
TBD Turkey TBD
TBD Portugal TBD
TBD East TBD
TBD MENA TBD
TBD Italy TBD
TBD Play-In TBD

