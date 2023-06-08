VCT Ascension 2023 Americas & EMEA: Dates, schedule and Valorant teams

The VCT Ascension tournaments are just around the corner as Valorant teams fight for promotion to the international leagues. Keep track of the schedule and all the scores here.

The second year of the new Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit will see the three international leagues expanded to 11 teams through a promotion system. In each region, an Ascension tournament featuring the best Challengers sides will determine which team will earn a two-year stay in the international league.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games São Paulo will host the VCT Ascension tournament in the Americas

This is part of the revamped VCT Challengers ecosystem announced by Riot Games in the summer of 2022. Each year until 2027, the international leagues will be expanded by one team, with the promoted teams receiving the same benefits as the ten partner organizations. These include access to revenue share and the possibility to attend international events.

Below is everything you need to know about the VCT Ascension tournaments in the Americas and EMEA:

Contents

VCT Ascension Americas (June 30 — July 9)

The VCT Ascension Americas tournament will be held entirely on LAN across two different locations in São Paulo. The early stages will take place at the Valorant Challengers Brazil studio, while the decisive matches will be held at Pavilhão Pacaembu, an iconic sports venue in the Brazilian city.

Article continues after ad

How to watch:

Format:

Bo3 round-robin group stage for seeding purposes.

Double-elimination bracket. All matches are Bo3, except the grand final (Bo5).

Schedule and results:

Group A

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Placement Team Record 1 TBD – 2 TBD – 3 TBD –

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 TBD – 2 TBD – 3 TBD –

Teams:

Team Region Players TBD North America TBD TBD North America TBD TBD LATAM North TBD 9z LATAM South Tuli, david, deigara, mizu, Rubkkoide The Union Brazil GuhRVN, raafa, pancc, ntk, Askia 00 Nation Brazil shion, b4rtiN, xand, bezn1, artzin

VCT Ascension EMEA (June 30 — July 16)

The VCT Ascension EMEA tournament will begin with an online group stage, featuring ten teams. Nine will come from the Challengers Leagues, while the last team will be decided through a Play-In tournament. The playoff stage will take place at the VCT EMEA Coliseum, in Berlin.

How to watch:

Format:

Bo3 round-robin group stage, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the playoffs.

Single-elimination bracket. All matches are Bo3, except the grand final (Bo5).

Schedule and results:

Group Stage: June 30-July 4

Playoffs: July 13-16

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 TBD – 2 TBD – 3 TBD – 4 TBD – 5 TBD –

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 TBD – 2 TBD – 3 TBD – 4 TBD – 5 TBD –

Teams: