VCT 2022 NA & EMEA LCQ: NRG to face 100 Thieves

Luís Mira. Last updated: Aug 05, 2022
Valorant Champions Tour
Riot Games

The last-chance qualifier (LCQ) in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has already started in North America. Follow all the action here.

  • The Guard spoil shroud’s Sentinels debut
  • EMEA qualifier starts only on August 7
  • One spot at Valorant Champions on the line in both regions

It’s do-or-die for 16 teams in North America and Europe as the last-chance qualifier in the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour is underway. In each region, eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket with hopes of securing a spot at Valorant Champions.

OpTic Gaming, XSET, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already qualified for the year-end event in Turkey so they will not be taking part in this tournament. But there are plenty of reasons for Valorant enthusiasts to not want to miss these qualifiers, including the return of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek to competition with fan-favorites Sentinels.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games
Only the winners of the qualifiers will get to attend Valorant Champions

Here’s what you need to know about VCT 2022 last-chance qualifiers in North America and Europe, including how to watch and the latest schedule.

VCT 2022 NA LCQ 2022: stream

The last-chance qualifiers in Europe and EMEA will be streamed live on the official Valorant Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

VCT 2022 NA LCQ – August 4-14

VCT 2022 NA LCQ: schedule and results

Day 1: August 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals The Guard 2-1 Sentinels 1PM 4PM 9PM
FaZe Clan 2-1 Evil Geniuses 4PM 7PM 12AM

Day 2: August 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals NRG vs 100 Thieves 1PM 4PM 9PM
Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9 4PM 7PM 12AM

Day 3: August 6

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Upper Bracket Semifinals The Guard vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM
FaZe Clan vs TBD 4PM 7PM 12AM

Day 4: August 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Bracket Round 1 Sentinels vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM
Evil Geniuses vs TBD 4PM 7PM 12AM

VCT 2022 NA LCQ: teams

Team Players
100 Thieves Asuna, Derrek, stellar, Will, bang
Cloud9 mitch, leaf, curry, Xeppaa, Vanity
Evil Geniuses Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, C0M, Apotheon
FaZe Clan babybay, dicey, supamen, poised, flyuh
Sentinels ShahZaM, dapr, TenZ, Zellsis, shroud
NRG s0m, eeiu, tex, hazed, Ethan
The Guard neT, valyn, JonahP, Sayaplayer, trent
Shopify Rebellion moose, dazzLe, TiGG, mada, bdog

VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ – August 7-14

VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ: schedule and results

Day 1: August 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals G2 Esports vs OG LDN UTD 8AM 11AM 3PM
M3 Champions vs Acend 11AM 2PM 6PM

Day 2: August 8

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Team Liquid vs BBL Esports 8AM 11AM 3PM
Guild Esports vs Natus Vincere 11AM 2PM 6PM

Day 3: August 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM
TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ: teams

Team Region Players
Acend Europe cNed, starxo, vakk, MONSTEERR, L1NK
Guild Esports Europe Leo, Sayf, koldamenta, trexx, Yacine
G2 Esports Europe mixwell, nukkye, AvovA, hoody, Meddo
M3 Champions CIS Chronicle, d3ffo, Sheydos, nAts, Redgar
Team Liquid Europe soulcas, ScreaM, Jamppi, Nivera, Dimasick
BBL Esports Turkey AsLanM4shadoW, aimDLL, QutionerX, Turko, CyderX
OG LDN UTD Europe Boo, feqew, MOLSI, Destrian, hype
Natus Vincere CIS Cloud, Duno, 7ssk7, dinkzj, zeddy

