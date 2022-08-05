VCT 2022 NA & EMEA LCQ: NRG to face 100 Thieves

The last-chance qualifier (LCQ) in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has already started in North America. Follow all the action here.

The Guard spoil shroud’s Sentinels debut

EMEA qualifier starts only on August 7

One spot at Valorant Champions on the line in both regions

It’s do-or-die for 16 teams in North America and Europe as the last-chance qualifier in the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour is underway. In each region, eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket with hopes of securing a spot at Valorant Champions.

OpTic Gaming, XSET, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already qualified for the year-end event in Turkey so they will not be taking part in this tournament. But there are plenty of reasons for Valorant enthusiasts to not want to miss these qualifiers, including the return of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek to competition with fan-favorites Sentinels.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games Only the winners of the qualifiers will get to attend Valorant Champions

Here’s what you need to know about VCT 2022 last-chance qualifiers in North America and Europe, including how to watch and the latest schedule.

VCT 2022 NA LCQ 2022: stream

The last-chance qualifiers in Europe and EMEA will be streamed live on the official Valorant Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

VCT 2022 NA LCQ – August 4-14

VCT 2022 NA LCQ: schedule and results

Day 1: August 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals The Guard 2-1 Sentinels 1PM 4PM 9PM FaZe Clan 2-1 Evil Geniuses 4PM 7PM 12AM

Day 2: August 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals NRG vs 100 Thieves 1PM 4PM 9PM Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9 4PM 7PM 12AM

Day 3: August 6

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Semifinals The Guard vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM FaZe Clan vs TBD 4PM 7PM 12AM

Day 4: August 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 1 Sentinels vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM Evil Geniuses vs TBD 4PM 7PM 12AM

VCT 2022 NA LCQ: teams

Team Players 100 Thieves Asuna, Derrek, stellar, Will, bang Cloud9 mitch, leaf, curry, Xeppaa, Vanity Evil Geniuses Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, C0M, Apotheon FaZe Clan babybay, dicey, supamen, poised, flyuh Sentinels ShahZaM, dapr, TenZ, Zellsis, shroud NRG s0m, eeiu, tex, hazed, Ethan The Guard neT, valyn, JonahP, Sayaplayer, trent Shopify Rebellion moose, dazzLe, TiGG, mada, bdog

VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ – August 7-14

VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ: schedule and results

Day 1: August 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals G2 Esports vs OG LDN UTD 8AM 11AM 3PM M3 Champions vs Acend 11AM 2PM 6PM

Day 2: August 8

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Team Liquid vs BBL Esports 8AM 11AM 3PM Guild Esports vs Natus Vincere 11AM 2PM 6PM

Day 3: August 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ: teams