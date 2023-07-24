Valorant Champions 2023 groups revealed: Fnatic and NRG highlight Group C

All 16 teams that have qualified for Valorant Champions 2023 have been sorted into four groups for the first stage of the world championship.

The 16 slots for the Valorant Champions 2023 have been filled and the teams have been sorted into their respective groups for the first stage of the tournament.

Teams qualified for the tournament through two different avenues. Some, like Fnatic, Paper Rex, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and many others, qualified through their respective VCT international league playoff tournaments. They placed in the top three of their respective leagues (four in the case of VCT EMEA) and earned the right to play at VCT Masters Tokyo and the Valorant World Championship.

Article continues after ad

Others, like Giants, NAVI, and ZETA DIVISION, qualified through their league’s LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) tournaments. They won their respective LCQ events, or finished in the top two in the case of VCT EMEA, and are late additions to the tournament field.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Each VCT international league, and China, will be represented in the tournament. However, VCT EMEA will have five representatives thanks to Fnatic lifting the trophy at VCT LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo which earned the league two extra spots in the event. VCT Americas and VCT Pacific were only granted four slots while China received three.

Article continues after ad

The group stage draw for the teams took place on July 23, immediately after the final representative, BLANK, was crowned. Here is how the Valorant Champions 2023 groups were drawn.

Valorant Champions 2023 groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Paper Rex Evil Geniuses Fnatic Team Liquid EDward Gaming FUT Esports NRG Esports DRX Giants T1 BLG LOUD KRÜ Esports FPX ZETA DIVISION NAVI

Tournament action begins on August 6 with the group stage, followed by the rest of the event in Los Angeles.