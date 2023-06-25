EMEA gets extra Valorant Champions slot with Fnatic’s VCT Masters Tokyo win

Fnatic’s success at VCT Masters Tokyo will result in an extra slot for the entire EMEA region at Valorant Champions 2023.

Fnatic cemented their position as the No.1 Valorant team in the world on Sunday by winning VCT Masters Tokyo, adding the Japanese event’s trophy to their VCT LOCK//IN success in March.

As the winning region of Masters Tokyo, EMEA will send an extra team to Valorant Champions 2023. This means that both the winner and the runner-up of the upcoming last-chance qualifier will earn spots in the season-ending tournament.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games NAVI are one of the six teams playing the EMEA LCQ

EMEA was also the region with the most teams at VCT Masters Tokyo as a result of Fnatic’s LOCK//IN title-winning campaign. That extra slot went to NAVI, who were eliminated in Japan in last place following losses to NRG and EDward Gaming.

Fnatic, Team Liquid and FUT Esports have all already qualified for Valorant Champions 2023, which will take place from August 6-26 in Los Angeles.

The EMEA last-chance qualifier will be held in Berlin from July 19-23. It will feature only six teams after Vitality withdrew from the tournament following the tragic death of team member Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener.

EMEA’s Valorant Champions 2023 contingent: