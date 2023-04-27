All Valorant teams qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo

The second international Valorant event of the year, VCT Masters Tokyo, is less than two months away. Here is the list of the teams that have qualified for the tournament.

After a VCT LOCK//IN event in Brazil that whetted the appetite of Valorant fans with all 30 partner teams in attendance, Riot Games returns to a more traditional setting for VCT Masters Tokyo, the second cross-region tournament of 2023.

The event will take place from June 11-25 in Tokyo, more specifically in Chiba, a city located east of the Japanese capital. It will feature 12 teams, ten determined by the results of the international leagues and two Chinese sides.

Article continues after ad

As the winning region of VCT LOCK//IN, EMEA will have an extra spot at VCT Masters Tokyo. It will send four teams to Japan, one more than Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games VCT Masters Tokyo will be EDG’s third straight international Valorant event

On April 26, Riot Games revealed that the recently concluded first act of the FGC VALORANT Invitational 2023 determined the two Chinese teams for Tokyo. The winner of that tournament, Attacking Soul Esports, and the losing finalist, EDward Gaming, will both attend the international event.

Article continues after ad

This will be the first international appearance by Attacking Soul Esports, who are headlined by former EDG player Qu ‘Life’ Donghao. As for EDG, they attended both Valorant Champions 2022 and VCT LOCK//IN, taking North American giants 100 Thieves to all three maps in their Round of 32 match at the Brazilian event.

Here are all the teams who have qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo. The list will be updated as more teams lock up spots at the event.

Article continues after ad

Americas League

TBD

TBD

TBD

EMEA League

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (VCT LOCK//IN slot)

Pacific League

TBD

TBD

TBD

China