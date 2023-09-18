LOUD Valorant pick aspas’ replacement as Saadhak is set to stay

LOUD is reportedly all set to re-sign Valorant IGL Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro for the next VCT season and the team already has a replacement in mind for the departed Erick ‘aspas’ Santos.

LOUD is close to re-signing Saadhak for the next VCT season, according to a report from The Enemy and Brazilian leaker Noyn. The player has yet to sign with the Brazilian esports organization, but LOUD are considered the front-runner to bring Saadhak back to their squad, according to the reports.

Saadhak has been on the open market for teams to sign him since the off-season began due to his contract with LOUD expiring at the end of the 2023 VCT season. The IGL has been seen talking to NRG Esports and said last week that he was going to sign a contract with a team soon.

The reports also indicate that LOUD has closed in on a potential replacement for their star Duelist aspas in Brazilian up-and-comer Ilan ‘havoc’ Eloy.

LOUD set to resign Valorant IGL and replace star player

havoc came to prominence in the Brazilian Valorant scene in 2022 and has only impressed as time has moved on. He played under The Union during the 2023 VCT season and competed in the Brazilan Challengers League. The team placed first in both splits of the league largely based on his play as an entry player. However, the squad did finish top three at Americas Ascension after benching him in April.

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games Saadhak led LOUD to a Valorant Champions win in 2022.

havoc played Duelist for The Union, mostly Raze and Jett, but he also has experience on Initiator Agents as well. Whether he will be a one-for-one replacement for aspas has yet to be seen.

aspas, who is currently a free agent, is considered one of the best Valorant Duelists ever and has been getting offers from teams around the world.

LOUD still has some work to do this season even if these signings come to fruition. The organization lost four players in the off-season due to their contracts expiring and will need to sign two more competitors to make a full five-man squad for next season.