LOUD aspas breaks silence after missing Valorant Champions press conference

LOUD star Erick ‘aspas’ Santos has provided an update on his health after sitting out the team’s Valorant Champions press conference on Sunday.

The Brazilian duelist was nowhere to be seen as LOUD answered questions from the media in the aftermath of the team’s 1-2 loss to DRX in their opening match at Valorant Champions 2023.

Felipe ‘Less’ Basso explained that aspas was not in the press conference because of health reasons, with Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro quickly clarifying that it was “nothing serious”.

And on Monday evening, aspas sought to ease fans’ concerns as he shed some light on what happened following the match against DRX.

“Yesterday, after the match, I had a health problem that made it impossible for me to attend the press conference,” he said in a post on Twitter. “During the match, I was focusing on giving my best. I’m here to reassure everyone that I am fine and fully recovered.

“This setback was a one-off thing, and I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen in the next games. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone who expressed concern and for the support of the fans.”

aspas, widely regarded as one of the best Valorant players in the world, has been linked with a move away from LOUD in the off-season amid rumors of a rift in the Brazilian team. Saadhak, the team’s captain, tried to quash such rumors, stressing on July 25 that the team is “united and 100% focused on Champions”.

Still, Sentinels have been mooted as a potential destination for aspas as they are rumored to be looking for a replacement for Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

LOUD will return to the server at Valorant Champions 2023 on August 10 to face Team Liquid in an elimination match.