Valorant superstar aspas reportedly set to sign with Leviatán

Valorant superstar Duelist Erick ‘aspas’ Santos is reportedly set to sign with VCT Americas squad Leviatán after fielding offers from multiple teams.

Star Valorant player aspas has been on the open market for a handful of days and has had multiple organizations from multiple regions vie for his services. Now, the player has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Latin American side Leviatán, according to a report from Blix.gg.

The Brazilian player has been linked to joining the VCT Americas team for a few days, with the organization’s CEO even confirming as much on social media. If the deal is signed, aspas will take over the Duelist role for the team as he has primarily played Jett in his time with LOUD.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The former LOUD player announced that he was open to offers from teams on September 11 in a short video posted to social media, after his contract with the Brazilian organization ended.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

aspas reportedly verbally agreed to terms with Leviatán

This news comes after months of speculation by the Valorant community around the player’s next team. It was reported before Valorant Champions 2023 that aspas could be leaving LOUD after the 2023 season and not re-sign with the team. The report also indicated there was a rift between the Duelist player and some of the other players on the squad that may have caused his desire to leave.

Article continues after ad

Aspas broke onto the Valorant scene on LOUD in 2022 as the organization had one of the most dominant seasons in the esport’s short history. LOUD did not lose a single game domestically, then placed second at VCT Masters Reykjavik and won Valorant Champions 2022.

Article continues after ad

The 2023 season saw LOUD and aspas take a slight dip in form in the middle of the season, however, the squad still managed to put together an impressive campaign. The team placed second at VCT LOCK//IN, third at Valorant Champions 2023, and first in the VCT Americas playoffs.