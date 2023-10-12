Brazilian Valorant star aspas signs with Leviatán for VCT 2024 season

Brazilian Valorant star Erick “aspas” Santos has signed with Leviatán for the VCT 2024 season after two years with LOUD.

On September 21, Blix.gg reported that aspas, one of Brazil’s best duelists and the star that brought home a Valorant Champions trophy with LOUD, reached a verbal agreement with Leviatán.

This report came out amidst Leviatán’s CEO confirming their interest in the player, further revealing that aspas had received many other offers from various VCT regions.

However, aspas has stuck close to home, signing with the LATAM giants to play in the 2024 VCT Americas league.

Announced in a tweet by Leviatan, they welcomed aspas to the org in a short video referencing his nickname, Gira aspas.

Aspas is expected to take the duelist role for Leviatán, as he did for LOUD in his two-year stint on the Brazilian powerhouse. However, Leviatán has yet to announce their fifth player or a coach to replace Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro for the 2024 season.

Aspas’ time in LOUD was one of several trophy lifts and dominance. Signing on to the org for the 2022 season, LOUD came into Masters Reykjavik swinging, reaching the Grand Finals, the first Brazilian team to do so. Although, losing to OpTic Gaming.

To cap off 2022, they won Valorant Champions, Brazil’s very first trophy lift. He would stick by LOUD for 2023, reaching the Grand Finals of LOCK//IN, however, losing to Fnatic on a hot streak.

They would go on to win the 2023 VCT Americas League, however, followed it up with a disappointing finish at Masters Tokyo with rumors of aspas leaving at the end of the year. LOUD and aspas would go on to bounce back with a top-three finish at Valorant Champions 2023.