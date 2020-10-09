 Valorant Singularity skin bundle revealed: Price, release date, more - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Singularity skin bundle revealed: Price, release date, more

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:34

by Andrew Amos
Reyna holding Valorant Singularity knife
Riot Games

Valorant Act 3

The new content just keeps on coming with Valorant Act 3. Not only are players being treated to a new map in Icebox and new Agent Skye, but there’s also a new skin collection on the way from outer space ⁠— Singularity

Valorant Act 3 might just be the biggest content drop in Riot’s FPS title since the release of the game just shy of six months ago. A new map, new Agent, and now new skins to pick up for some of the most popular guns in the game.

The Singularity collection will be launching on October 13 alongside the rest of Valorant’s Act 3 content. If you felt a little bit left out by the lack of animations on the Nebula skins, the sci-fi based Singularity set will be for you.

Valorant Phantom Singularity skin inspect
Riot Games
The Singularity skin line will feature new cosmetics for the Phantom (pictured), Sheriff, Ares, Spectre, and Melee.

The skins are heavily based on outer space, with luminous bullet tracers and dark drone sound effects. The Level 4 finisher even sucks enemies into the abyss through a black hole.

The designs for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares feature new abstract gun models, with purple light flashing between the gaps of each gun’s new crystalline body. The different silhouette was a challenge for Riot to recreate, but after Elderflame, they knew it could be done.

“We needed to start learning how to make more and more complex skins. We had spent so long working on the grounded base arsenal that the idea of making a gun out of essentially floating rocks would be a new challenge for the team to creatively push themselves,” art lead Sean Marino said.

“Singularity became the first weapon skin that had both an equip and reload animation, plus moving parts that animated on the weapon itself,” producer Preeti Khanolkar added.

You can check out the full collection below.

Valorant Singularity skin collection

Sheriff

Valorant Sheriff Singularity skin

Spectre

Valorant Spectre Singularity skin

Phantom

Valorant Phantom Singularity skin

Ares

Valorant Ares Singularity skin

Melee

Valorant Singularity melee skin

How much will the Valorant Singularity skin bundle cost?

The Singularity bundle will cost 8,700 Valorant Points (VP) to get the whole thing. That will include the five skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, Ares, and Melee, as well as an exclusive player card, spray, and gun buddy.

If you are only looking to add one or two skins to your collection though, you will be able to pick up each weapon individually in your rotating shop. They’ll be priced as follows.

  • Sheriff: 2,175 VP
  • Spectre: 2,175 VP
  • Phantom: 2,175 VP
  • Ares: 2,175 VP
  • Melee: 4,350 VP

Valorant Singularity skin bundle release date

The Singularity skin bundle will release alongside Valorant Act 3 on October 13. You’ll be able to pick it up instantly as a bundle when the shop cycles over.

You might have to set aside some more shekels if you want to pick up all the content. With an all-new battle pass, new Agent Skye, and a new map to play around on, there’s plenty coming to Valorant in Act 3 at the same time.

Valorant

Valorant Episode 1 Act 3 Battle Pass: Skins, sprays, price, more

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:08

by Brad Norton
Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Act 3

Valorant’s third and final Act for Episode 1 is right around the corner and that means an all-new Battle Pass will soon be available. From the new skin lines to the total costs, we’ve got a rundown on everything you need to know.

Each Episode in Valorant comes with three independent Acts, each of which brings all-new content. From the game’s fifth map to the 14th Agent, there’s plenty on the way with the next major update. Alongside these additions, there’s also another full Battle Pass ready for you to grind through.

From October 13 through until the beginning of Episode 2, you’ll be able to advance through another 50 tiers of unlocks. Skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards are just a few of the items on offer.

Whether you’re playing casually for free or investing for the premium track, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a complete rundown of the Act III Battle Pass.

Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass price

Valorant weapons and items Act III
Riot Games
There’s a ton to grind for in the Act III Battle Pass.

No different from every Battle Pass prior, Riot Games is sticking to the same price in Act III. It’ll cost you 1,000 Valorant Points (VP) to unlock the premium track. This will provide you with access to every single new item on offer, should you gather the experience needed to level it up.

However, there is still the free track this time around too. You’ll still be able to unlock a few sprays and skins for your efforts throughout the Act. If you do opt for the premium side of things, keep in mind that you’ll be earning a ton of Radianite through the Battle Pass as well.

Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass Rewards

Valorant weapon skins
Riot Games
The new Jade skin line can be unlocked for the Judge, Phantom, Spectre, and Ghost.

While all of the usual items will be on offer in the new Battle Pass, there are also three new skin lines available through the premium track. The Ruin, Jade, and Surge skin lines will offer all-new ways to customize your favorite weapons, including your knife as well.

The Jade skins give weapons a vibrant green look akin to its namesake emerald. Other options turn weapons black and gold with ominous red patches. It’s safe to say you’ll have more choice than ever when it comes to customization in Act III.

On top of the expected skins for your weapons, there’s also a ton of other goodies included. Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, Player Titles, and of course, Radianite Points aplenty.

Valorant melee weapon
Riot Games
A look at the Gothic Melee weapon available in the Act III Battle Pass

The Act III Battle Pass goes live on October 13. Be sure to get in early and start powering through if you want to claim the most lucrative rewards at the very end of the 50 tiers.

