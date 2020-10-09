Valorant Singularity skin bundle revealed: Price, release date, more - Dexerto

The new content just keeps on coming with Valorant Act 3. Not only are players being treated to a new map in Icebox and new Agent Skye, but there’s also a new skin collection on the way from outer space ⁠— Singularity

Valorant Act 3 might just be the biggest content drop in Riot’s FPS title since the release of the game just shy of six months ago. A new map, new Agent, and now new skins to pick up for some of the most popular guns in the game.

The Singularity collection will be launching on October 13 alongside the rest of Valorant’s Act 3 content. If you felt a little bit left out by the lack of animations on the Nebula skins, the sci-fi based Singularity set will be for you.

The skins are heavily based on outer space, with luminous bullet tracers and dark drone sound effects. The Level 4 finisher even sucks enemies into the abyss through a black hole.

The designs for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares feature new abstract gun models, with purple light flashing between the gaps of each gun’s new crystalline body. The different silhouette was a challenge for Riot to recreate, but after Elderflame, they knew it could be done.

“We needed to start learning how to make more and more complex skins. We had spent so long working on the grounded base arsenal that the idea of making a gun out of essentially floating rocks would be a new challenge for the team to creatively push themselves,” art lead Sean Marino said.

“Singularity became the first weapon skin that had both an equip and reload animation, plus moving parts that animated on the weapon itself,” producer Preeti Khanolkar added.

You can check out the full collection below.

Valorant Singularity skin collection

Sheriff

Spectre

Phantom

Ares

Melee

How much will the Valorant Singularity skin bundle cost?

The Singularity bundle will cost 8,700 Valorant Points (VP) to get the whole thing. That will include the five skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, Ares, and Melee, as well as an exclusive player card, spray, and gun buddy.

If you are only looking to add one or two skins to your collection though, you will be able to pick up each weapon individually in your rotating shop. They’ll be priced as follows.

Sheriff: 2,175 VP

Spectre: 2,175 VP

Phantom: 2,175 VP

Ares: 2,175 VP

Melee: 4,350 VP

Valorant Singularity skin bundle release date

The Singularity skin bundle will release alongside Valorant Act 3 on October 13. You’ll be able to pick it up instantly as a bundle when the shop cycles over.

You might have to set aside some more shekels if you want to pick up all the content. With an all-new battle pass, new Agent Skye, and a new map to play around on, there’s plenty coming to Valorant in Act 3 at the same time.