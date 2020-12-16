Logo
Valorant

Valorant seasonal voice lines teased by Riot Games

Published: 16/Dec/2020 14:01

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Christmas Snowball Fight Mode Jett Cypher
Riot Games

Share

With Valorant’s festive event well underway, Snowball Fight Mode has largely been a hit. One thing that Riot are considering doing in the future though is adding some seasonal voice lines. 

Valorant is certainly celebrating the holidays in style. With Icebox decked out with candy canes and presents, and the new Winterwunderland weapon skins turning your gun into a literal snowglobe, Christmas is certainly Riot’s favorite time of year.

One of the most popular features of the winter event is the Snowball Fight deathmatch mode. Armed with a killer snowball launcher that one shots enemies, the event has become an instant hit.

It’s even launched a discussion on reddit regarding the future of Valorant Christmas events, and one dev has hinted at possible festive voice lines in the future.

Riot dev teases fun new voice lines

snowball fight valorant
Riot Games
Snowball Fight mode is a lot of fun, but this little addition could make it festive perfection!

The response to the reddit post regarding Snowball Mode’s release has been immense, and several Rioters have delved into the comments to answer some burning questions.

A question was raised by Cryocupcake, who asked whether or not we’d see some festive voice lines to accompany the mode in the future. Giving the example of Phoenix saying “stay frosty” or Viper hissing “ice cold,” the comment caught the attention of one of Valorant’s devs.

Riot Software Engineer tehleach responded to Cryocupcake’s suggestion, saying that “seasonal voice lines sound really cool” and stated that they’d remember the idea for “future seasonal modes like this.”

Card

While, as tehleach notes, there are “no concrete plans” to bring Snowball Fight Mode back to Valorant, its success implies that we’ll likely see some sort of Christmas event in the future.

Will Jett be saying “sleigh down,” and will Cypher be taunting “I know if you’re awake?” Only time will tell, but if you’ve got any other suggestions for fun, festive voice lines let us know at @ValorantUpdates. After all, we want to hear what you want next Christmas!

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

Published: 16/Dec/2020 13:49

by Jacob Hale
Torres fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

The FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC guarantees you a new ICON to add to your squad in Ultimate Team, but it can be a pricey affair. Here, we’ve got the best solutions to complete the SBC as cheaply as possible.

ICONs are some of the most impressive cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. They bring back legends of the game at their absolute best, and are invaluable assets to your team, often rated highly and boasting impressive stats.

You’ll see that the very best players have a number of ICONs in their team, guiding them to the top during FUT Champs, and this is your best chance of getting one without praying for pack luck. Here are all the requirements for the SBC, as well as the solutions and how many coins it will set you back, thanks to FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC

84-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

84-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
84-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will cost you around 64-70k, depending on which platform you play on.

85-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will cost you around 125-140k, depending on which platform you play on.

85-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will set you back around 123-140k, depending on your platform.

86-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will set you back around 185-210k, depending on your platform.

Rewards

Considering you’re looking at a potential 500k spend putting these squads together, you’ll want to know which rewards you’ll get.

As well as your Base ICON card, you’ll receive the following rewards for each squad completed:

  • 84-rated squad: 1x Premium Gold Pack
  • 85-rated squad (1): 1x Electrum Players Pack
  • 85-rated squad (2): 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
  • 86-rated squad: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack

While the ICON is obviously the reason for completing this SBC, it will be nice to also make some of your money back on the above rewards, so hopefully we get some good pack luck and manage to turn this into a profitable venture.

Let us know what ICON you get by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK!