Valorant seasonal voice lines teased by Riot Games

With Valorant’s festive event well underway, Snowball Fight Mode has largely been a hit. One thing that Riot are considering doing in the future though is adding some seasonal voice lines.

Valorant is certainly celebrating the holidays in style. With Icebox decked out with candy canes and presents, and the new Winterwunderland weapon skins turning your gun into a literal snowglobe, Christmas is certainly Riot’s favorite time of year.

One of the most popular features of the winter event is the Snowball Fight deathmatch mode. Armed with a killer snowball launcher that one shots enemies, the event has become an instant hit.

It’s even launched a discussion on reddit regarding the future of Valorant Christmas events, and one dev has hinted at possible festive voice lines in the future.

Riot dev teases fun new voice lines

The response to the reddit post regarding Snowball Mode’s release has been immense, and several Rioters have delved into the comments to answer some burning questions.

A question was raised by Cryocupcake, who asked whether or not we’d see some festive voice lines to accompany the mode in the future. Giving the example of Phoenix saying “stay frosty” or Viper hissing “ice cold,” the comment caught the attention of one of Valorant’s devs.

Riot Software Engineer tehleach responded to Cryocupcake’s suggestion, saying that “seasonal voice lines sound really cool” and stated that they’d remember the idea for “future seasonal modes like this.”

While, as tehleach notes, there are “no concrete plans” to bring Snowball Fight Mode back to Valorant, its success implies that we’ll likely see some sort of Christmas event in the future.

Will Jett be saying “sleigh down,” and will Cypher be taunting “I know if you’re awake?” Only time will tell, but if you’ve got any other suggestions for fun, festive voice lines let us know at @ValorantUpdates. After all, we want to hear what you want next Christmas!