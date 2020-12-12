Logo
Valorant devs exploring new cosmetics like gloves, but not Agent skins

Published: 12/Dec/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Currently, the only in-game customization for Valorant is weapon skins. However, Riot are open to adding more cosmetics like glove skins if players want them ⁠— but they’re drawing the line at altering Agents for competitive integrity.

The customization options in Valorant are slowly growing. Every few weeks there’s a new skin collection to pick up, and then there’s all the profile options as well with player cards.

However, that doesn’t stop players from wanting more. There’s always new elements to customize, and players are willing to fork out on it.

Riot Games
Riot have floated the idea of adding CSGO-style glove cosmetics to Valorant.

The Valorant skin model is very much drawing on CS:GO. The Valve-developed FPS title only had a limited range of cosmetics for weapons on release. However, these were expanded to gloves, and eventually the Agents themselves, years later.

Valorant looks to be on the same trajectory ⁠— for gloves at least. They’re arguably the most valuable skin type to have, just because of how they’re visible throughout the round. Riot wants to put these extra touches in, but they’re still a ways off.

“They take a lot of time and effort even to just consider all the options, variables and ways of executing,” developer Sean ‘oniram177’ Marino said. “What we have now is what we’re capable of doing at the moment, and in the future we’ll be looking into what else we can do.”

“Executing on them requires a ton of strategy work and a ton of testing. The last thing we want is to deliver on something so desired by players, only for it to fall short of what players want ⁠— or worse, ruin the competitive integrity of the game,” added Lea ‘aeneia’ Hughes.

This last reason is exactly why the Valorant devs are looking into gloves and other non-consequential cosmetics, and not the intrusive Agent skins.

Completely remodelling how a character looks is not on the cards, as like CS:GO, it can affect the integrity of the game.

“A lot of players are really anxious about Agent skins impacting gameplay and competitive integrity, which is a very valid concern that we share,” developer Dexter Yu explained back in August.

While you can expect more customization to come in Valorant Episode 2 and beyond, you might not see a League x Valorant skin crossover anytime soon ⁠— at least for Agents.

Fortnite

SypherPK explains how “nostalgic” Fortnite Blood Gulch map feels like Halo

Published: 12/Dec/2020 4:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Blood Gulch SypherPK
Epic Games / SypherPK

SypherPK

SypherPK shared his first impressions of Halo’s Blood Gulch map in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. He couldn’t stop smiling about how “nostalgic” it was and thinks they’ll even be able to re-create the entire game once modding is available.

Fortnite players have been spoilt with crossovers lately. Season 5 already started with content from The Mandalorian and God of War. However, the trend continued with Halo’s Master Chief as a skin and a new map based on Blood Gulch.

It gives older players a chance to re-live their experience on the map in a different way and lets newer players experience it for the very first time. Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan falls into the former category, and he relished in the nostalgia.

Fortnite Blood Gulch SypherPK
Epic Games
Blood Gulch has been brought to life once again in Fortnite.

SypherPK headed into Blood Gulch in style. He was wearing the matte black version of Master Chief’s skin, which is only available to players who log in to Fortnite on an Xbox Series X.

Then, he found himself on the battlefield, perched on the roof of his team’s base inside a box canyon. It was a place he’s been to time and time again on Halo, and it didn’t take him long to get into the groove.

“Dude! Master Chief is popping off! Let’s go,” he yelled, after picking up a power weapon and sniping an enemy in the head. It led him on a trip down memory lane. “Even though this is Fortnite, this is so nostalgic, man.”

“I know it’s Fortnite, but this is making me feel so nostalgic right now,” he added. “I feel like I’m actually playing Halo. I know it’s not actually the same but holy crap!” He couldn’t stop smiling and laughing about it.

Epic Games
Fortnite players have enjoyed the re-living the Blood Gulch experience so far.

Shortly after, he found something that made him feel even more nostalgic than before. “Wait! They have Warthogs in here but they’re not usable bro. Look at this!” he said. “Hey, imagine if you could just hop in and someone could get on the back with a machine gun.”

For those who don’t know, it’s a fictional vehicle iconic to the Halo series. Players were able to use them on Blood Gulch as well. Fortnite’s re-creation of the map does include other vehicles, but Warthogs cannot be driven.

SypherPK was a little disappointed, but he pondered on the endless possibilities once modding is available in Fortnite. “Once they add modding to the game, it’s going to be insane,” he said. “Like you’re going to be able to make Halo in Fortnite. Like legit.”

Fortnite’s crossover with Halo has been a nice surprise. Nostalgia is probably the best way to describe seeing the Blood Gulch map filled with players once again.

However, it’s crazy seeing it re-created so perfectly in a different game. It’s one of the many things that makes Fortnite so special.