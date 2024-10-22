Nadeshot reveals he needs surgery after being diagnosed with rare eye condition

Nadeshot has revealed he requires eye surgery, after frequently complaining of vision issues while playing Valorant on stream, and has been diagnosed with a condition called Pellucid Marginal Degeneration.

A former professional Call of Duty player, the 100 Thieves founder has continued to game regularly on his Twitch streams, almost exclusively playing Valorant.

However, as viewers of his channel will know, he has been suffering from difficulty seeing opponents in-game, leading him to buy different monitors and adjust his setup, but nothing has resolved the issue.

“If you watch the stream, I’ve been consistently complaining about not being able to see well. It led me down a dark path of buying different OLED monitors, trying to play in 1440p, putting the monitor as close to my face as I could physically possibly get it.”

After consultation with optometrists, Nadeshot has been diagnosed with Pellucid Marginal Degeneration (PMD), a condition that causes the cornea to “thin and bulge.” It is most common among men aged 20-40.

“It’s all types of f**ked up,” Nade explained in a post on X/Twitter. “I need to get a procedure called crosslinking, they put vitamins in my eye, and they harden it with UV.

“Long story short, I don’t feel crazy anymore, because there is a real reason why I couldn’t see.”

He also explains that he will likely have to wear “hard contacts” for the rest of his life.

Nadeshot joked at the end of the video that he is “legally blind,” but PMD does not cause blindness, only blur, and can get worse over time if untreated.

“Once I get this surgery, I’m hitting Radiant,” Nadeshot said as he ended the video – he is currently Immortal 3 in Valorant, and gunning for the top rank without any help from pro players.

He might be set to take a break from Valorant soon though, with the release of Black Ops 6 fast approaching on October 25, as viewers will no doubt be looking forward to his verdict on the newest Call of Duty.