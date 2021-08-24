Valorant patch 3.04 notes: Omen changes, new esports features, more

Valorant patch 3.04 is now live, with the latest update introducing new Omen changes, ample bug fixes, and a few key new esports features. Here’s everything there is to know.

Just two weeks after the previous patch, Riot has now deployed Valorant’s 3.04 update. While the new version of the game does little in the way of providing new content, it does fix many critical issues under the surface.

From specific Agent tweaks to broader quality of life fixes, there’s plenty here that should appease the more hardcore Valorant community.

Below is the full rundown on everything in Valorant’s 3.04 update.

Omen changes in Valorant 3.04 update

First and foremost, popular Controller pick Omen has been improved slightly. The ominous Agent will now have more accuracy when placing his Dark Cover ability on any given map. Due to an earlier bug, this smoke-based ability could travel off its intended path, ending up in the wrong spot.

This should be fixed moving forward and now land exactly where you placed it.

New esports improvements in Valorant 3.04 update

For competitive fans, an assortment of new esports-centric features has arrived to make the playing and viewing experience more enjoyable.

Timeouts will now display which team called for them, observers will no longer be randomly flashed when swapping between POVs, and various abilities should display correctly now.

As the pro scene gears up for Masters Berlin, these minor tweaks can help make the upcoming LAN event that much smoother.

Valorant patch 3.04 notes

The full Valorant 3.04 update patch notes are as follows:

AGENT UPDATES

OMEN

● Fixed an issue where Omen’s Dark Cover could travel in unintended ways

This Dark Cover bug caused the ability to settle slightly off from where it was

aimed. You may notice a slight change in how the smoke behaves while travelling

and settling, but it will now land exactly where the targeting preview shows.



GAMEPLAY TECH UPDATES

Improvements to Performance Stats and Graphs (Settings > Video > Stats) Added these stats: Packet loss breakdowns (separate tracking for in/out and packet counts) Upload data usage and average packet sizes Packet send/receive rate Used/Available Memory Changed display to moving average for some of the noisier stats where instantaneous values aren’t as relevant Added support for showing both average and max values for some stats Reduced performance cost for tracking and displaying these stats



ESPORTS FEATURES

Custom Lobby player order will now persist into Agent select screens and into the game for observers.

Tactical Timeouts will now display in the color corresponding to the team that called the timeout (Teal for Defenders, Red for Attackers)

Observers will now correctly see Cypher’s equipped utility in his hand

The white dot above a player’s head in 3rd-person no longer displays for observers

Viper ult will properly display on the observer minimap

There will no longer be a brief flash for observers when swapping player targets or swapping to players after projectile follow

You can no longer interact with the shop during a timeout to avoid spooky vanishing weapons

Observers with minimal HUD enabled will properly follow minimap toggle settings when they are following another observer

Player nameplates no longer persist on the screen for projectile-follow observers

QUALITY OF LIFE

Improved model viewer

We’ve improved how some items appear in the store so you can preview weapons in their full glory! You should be able to see the guns with all of their various parts and effects properly.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Fixed a bug where, in some cases, player invites would not disappear after being rejected

Fixed a bug where Loopback test was not functioning, so you should be able to test out your voice settings once again

BUG FIXES

Agents

Fixed a bug where the Nearsight effect is removed when you’re killed inside smokes

Fixed Viper’s fuel will no longer continue to drain after her smokes go down if she is suppressed right as she activates Toxic Screen or Poison Cloud.

KAY/O will no longer equip abilities that have no charges if they were equipped and used right after activating NULL/cmd

Other abilities can no longer be placed on Cypher’s Cyber Cage projectile while it’s in mid-air

Fixed a bug where the buff/debuff timers did not show up for spectators or observers

Fixed a bug where ability UI would show you the suppressed effect visuals if an ally they were spectating at the end of the last round was suppressed.

Gameplay Tech