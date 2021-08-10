Valorant update 3.03 patch notes: Viper fix, map updates, more

VALORANT patch 3.03 brings some heavily awaited map updates, Viper bug fixes, and more. Below are the full patch note details.
Similar to the last three patches, Riot has only made a few subtle changes to VALORANT in patch 3.03. Previously we’ve seen a huge update follow after some minor patches, and with the next patch supposedly being the release of Episode 3 Act 2, we should expect some pretty big changes.
In patch 3.03, we see a fix to a Viper bug that was accidentally added in patch 3.01 that altered the way her ultimate is deployed. When the bug was first found, Viper players believed it was an intentional buff for the agent, but sadly it was accidental.
Patch 3.03 also includes an along-awaited map update, allowing players to shoot through Radianite crates when using penetrative weapons.
Valorant patch 3.03 notes
AGENT UPDATES
VIPER
- Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit started forming at the cursor placement point instead of around Viper
GAMEPLAY TECHNOLOGY UPDATES
Crosshair Settings
- Turn on “Use Advanced Options” to additionally customize your ADS crosshair and sniper scope center dot!
- Added the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles
- Added a setting to set a minimum firing error across all weapons
- Added a setting to use the primary crosshair with shotguns
MAP UPDATES
- You can now shoot through Radianite crates, with appropriate weapons, from all angles
- Updated ziplines to allow the ‘Use’ key so you can detach at any point
SOCIAL UPDATES
- Added a system that enables us to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to you in the event of unexpected server instability
COMPETITIVE UPDATES
- Auto balance button added for custom games with > 6 players based on players’ MMR
NETWORK UPDATES
- Improved the accuracy and responsiveness of the ping calculation
- Ping stats now show both the average and the max ping values to help you better understand your networking conditions
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s turret was not affected by concuss
- Fixed Astra’s Gravity Well from pulling people while they were attached to ascenders
- Fixed a bug where Astra could activate Dissipate while attached to ascenders
- Fixed Boombot, Owl Drone, and Fakeout from destroying Sage’s Barrier Orb if placed in a way that overlapped a segment of the barrier wall