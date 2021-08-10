Valorant update 3.03 patch notes: Viper fix, map updates, more

VALORANT patch 3.03 brings some heavily awaited map updates, Viper bug fixes, and more. Below are the full patch note details.

Similar to the last three patches, Riot has only made a few subtle changes to VALORANT in patch 3.03. Previously we’ve seen a huge update follow after some minor patches, and with the next patch supposedly being the release of Episode 3 Act 2, we should expect some pretty big changes.

In patch 3.03, we see a fix to a Viper bug that was accidentally added in patch 3.01 that altered the way her ultimate is deployed. When the bug was first found, Viper players believed it was an intentional buff for the agent, but sadly it was accidental.

Patch 3.03 also includes an along-awaited map update, allowing players to shoot through Radianite crates when using penetrative weapons.

Valorant patch 3.03 notes

AGENT UPDATES

VIPER

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit started forming at the cursor placement point instead of around Viper

GAMEPLAY TECHNOLOGY UPDATES

Crosshair Settings

Turn on “Use Advanced Options” to additionally customize your ADS crosshair and sniper scope center dot!

Added the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles

Added a setting to set a minimum firing error across all weapons

Added a setting to use the primary crosshair with shotguns

MAP UPDATES

You can now shoot through Radianite crates, with appropriate weapons, from all angles

Updated ziplines to allow the ‘Use’ key so you can detach at any point

SOCIAL UPDATES

Added a system that enables us to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to you in the event of unexpected server instability

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Auto balance button added for custom games with > 6 players based on players’ MMR

NETWORK UPDATES

Improved the accuracy and responsiveness of the ping calculation

Ping stats now show both the average and the max ping values to help you better understand your networking conditions

BUG FIXES