 VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers Global hub: All regions’ schedule & results - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers Global hub: All regions’ schedule & results

Published: 26/Jun/2021 9:00 Updated: 26/Jun/2021 9:04

by Andrew Amos
Valorant Champions Tour Global Hub Feature Jett Phoenix Breach
Riot Games / Dexerto

Share

Valorant Champions Tour

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is on the final stretch for 2021, with only one Stage left ahead of Valorant Champions. Here’s everything you need to know about all the action across the globe, including who makes it to Masters Berlin.

  • 16 teams will qualify from domestic Challengers events to Masters Berlin in VCT Stage 3
  • Europe and North America dominate the slots, but rising stars from other regions could prevail
  • Action starts in late June and runs all the way to August

JUMP TO SECTION

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: stream

While each region has its own dedicated stream, the best way to stay on top of the action is via the official Valorant Twitch account.

Miss a game? You can catch up with VODs on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channel.

Valorant-First-Strike-North-America

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: North America

  • Challengers 1: July 8 to 11
    • 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1
    • 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
    • Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin

[Return to top]

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Europe

  • Challengers 1: July 7 to 11
    • 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 28 to August 1
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
    • Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
    • 12 teams qualify from three different regions: Europe (6), Turkey (3), CIS (3)
    • Top 4 teams progress to Masters Berlin

[Return to top]

Valorant-First-Strike-Korea-Banner

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Korea

  • Challengers 1: July 8 to August 1
    • 16 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 3
    • Top 8 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August 6 to 15
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1
    • Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

[Return to top]

Valorant Brazil Banner Raze

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Brazil

  • Challengers 1: July 3 to 11
    • 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 28
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers 2
  • Challengers 2: July 17 to 25
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
    • Bottom 4 teams progress to Challengers 3
  • Challengers 3: July 31 to August 8
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and Open Qualifier
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and 3
    • Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

[Return to top]

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: CIS

  • Challengers 1: July 6 to 10
    • 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
    • Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 27 to 31
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
    • Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

[Return to top]

Advertisement

VCT Stage 2 2021 Challengers: Turkey

  • Challengers 1: July 6 to 10
    • 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
    • Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 27 to 31
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
    • Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

[Return to top]

Valorant Japan Banner Yoru

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Japan

  • Challengers 1: July 10 to 11
    • Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 22 to 23
    • Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier
    • Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 15
    • Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
    • Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

[Return to top]

Valorant SEA South East Asia Banner Sage

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: South East Asia

  • Challengers 1: July 8 to 11
    • Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
    • Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
  • Challengers 2: July 22 to 25
    • Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
    • Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
  • Challengers 3: August 5 to 8
    • Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
    • Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
  • Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
    • 16 teams qualify from different regions: Thailand (3), Indonesia (3), Philippines (3), Vietnam (3), Hong Kong and Taiwan (2), Malaysia and Singapore (2)
    • Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

[Return to top]

Valorant LATAM Latin America Banner Reyna

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Latin America

  • LATAM Challengers Playoffs: August
    • 4 teams qualify from LATAM North Playoffs (2) and LATAM South Playoffs (2)
    • Winner progresses to Masters Berlin
    • Held on LAN in Mexico City

Latin America North

  • Challengers 1: July 6 to 11
    • Qualified teams: Infinity, Border Monsters, Reven Esports, Ryze Gaming, Six Karma, Agave Esports, LAZER, Pass Gaming
    • Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 27 to August 1
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
    • Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August
    • Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
    • Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against South)

Latin America South

  • Challengers 1: June 29 to July 4
    • Qualified teams: KRU Esports, 9z Team, Furious Gaming, Meta Gaming, Australs, VELOX, Motion Team, Kaos Latin Gamers
    • Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers 2: July 20 to 25
    • 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
    • Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
  • Challengers Playoffs: August
    • Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
    • Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against North)

[Return to top]

Who has qualified for Masters Berlin?

16 teams will qualify through VCT Stage 3 2021 for Masters Berlin. The second global event is set to be bigger than the 10-team event in Iceland, and is penned for September 9 to 19.

While no team has qualified yet, you can look at how many teams from each region get a spot below. We will update this once teams start punching their tickets to Germany.

Region Team Players
EMEA TBD TBD
EMEA TBD TBD
EMEA TBD TBD
EMEA TBD TBD
NA TBD TBD
NA TBD TBD
NA TBD TBD
Brazil TBD TBD
Brazil TBD TBD
Korea TBD TBD
Korea TBD TBD
Japan TBD TBD
Japan TBD TBD
SEA TBD TBD
SEA TBD TBD
LATAM TBD TBD

[Return to top]

How does the Valorant Champions Tour work?

The Valorant Champions Tour allows the best teams across the world to fight their way to the top not only domestically but internationally.

Teams can qualify for the global Masters events by performing well in domestic Challengers stages. Only the very best, however, will be invited to Champions in December ⁠— Valorant’s take on a World Championship.

Advertisement

VCT 2021 timeline

The format forces teams to excel all year round, with action kicking off in late January and running all the way through.

[Return to top]

Advertisement
Advertisement