VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers Global hub: All regions’ schedule & results

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is on the final stretch for 2021, with only one Stage left ahead of Valorant Champions. Here’s everything you need to know about all the action across the globe, including who makes it to Masters Berlin.

16 teams will qualify from domestic Challengers events to Masters Berlin in VCT Stage 3

Europe and North America dominate the slots, but rising stars from other regions could prevail

Action starts in late June and runs all the way to August

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: stream

While each region has its own dedicated stream, the best way to stay on top of the action is via the official Valorant Twitch account.

Miss a game? You can catch up with VODs on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channel.

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: North America

Challengers 1: July 8 to 11 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1 Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 8 to 11 Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 29 to August 1 Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2 Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 11 to 15

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Europe

Challengers 1: July 7 to 11 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30 Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 7 to 11 Challengers 2: July 28 to August 1 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 28 to August 1 Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22 12 teams qualify from three different regions: Europe (6), Turkey (3), CIS (3) Top 4 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 12 to 22

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Korea

Challengers 1: July 8 to August 1 16 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 3 Top 8 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 8 to August 1 Challengers Playoffs: August 6 to 15 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 6 to 15

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Brazil

Challengers 1: July 3 to 11 8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 28 Top 4 teams progress to Challengers 2

July 3 to 11 Challengers 2: July 17 to 25 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs Bottom 4 teams progress to Challengers 3

July 17 to 25 Challengers 3: July 31 to August 8 8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and Open Qualifier Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 31 to August 8 Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22 8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and 3 Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 12 to 22

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: CIS

Challengers 1: July 6 to 10 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30 Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

July 6 to 10 Challengers 2: July 27 to 31 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

July 27 to 31

VCT Stage 2 2021 Challengers: Turkey

Challengers 1: July 6 to 10 8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30 Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

July 6 to 10 Challengers 2: July 27 to 31 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs

July 27 to 31

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Japan

Challengers 1: July 10 to 11 Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 10 to 11 Challengers 2: July 22 to 23 Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 22 to 23 Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 15 Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2 Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 12 to 15

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: South East Asia

Challengers 1: July 8 to 11 Each region has different qualifying and progression formats Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes

July 8 to 11 Challengers 2: July 22 to 25 Each region has different qualifying and progression formats Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes

July 22 to 25 Challengers 3: August 5 to 8 Each region has different qualifying and progression formats Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes

August 5 to 8 Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22 16 teams qualify from different regions: Thailand (3), Indonesia (3), Philippines (3), Vietnam (3), Hong Kong and Taiwan (2), Malaysia and Singapore (2) Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 12 to 22

VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Latin America

LATAM Challengers Playoffs: August 4 teams qualify from LATAM North Playoffs (2) and LATAM South Playoffs (2) Winner progresses to Masters Berlin Held on LAN in Mexico City

August

Latin America North

Challengers 1: July 6 to 11 Qualified teams: Infinity, Border Monsters, Reven Esports, Ryze Gaming, Six Karma, Agave Esports, LAZER, Pass Gaming Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 6 to 11 Challengers 2: July 27 to August 1 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 27 to August 1 Challengers Playoffs: August Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2 Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against South)

August

Latin America South

Challengers 1: June 29 to July 4 Qualified teams: KRU Esports, 9z Team, Furious Gaming, Meta Gaming, Australs, VELOX, Motion Team, Kaos Latin Gamers Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

June 29 to July 4 Challengers 2: July 20 to 25 8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 20 to 25 Challengers Playoffs: August Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2 Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against North)

August

Who has qualified for Masters Berlin?

16 teams will qualify through VCT Stage 3 2021 for Masters Berlin. The second global event is set to be bigger than the 10-team event in Iceland, and is penned for September 9 to 19.

While no team has qualified yet, you can look at how many teams from each region get a spot below. We will update this once teams start punching their tickets to Germany.

Region Team Players EMEA TBD TBD EMEA TBD TBD EMEA TBD TBD EMEA TBD TBD NA TBD TBD NA TBD TBD NA TBD TBD Brazil TBD TBD Brazil TBD TBD Korea TBD TBD Korea TBD TBD Japan TBD TBD Japan TBD TBD SEA TBD TBD SEA TBD TBD LATAM TBD TBD

How does the Valorant Champions Tour work?

The Valorant Champions Tour allows the best teams across the world to fight their way to the top not only domestically but internationally.

Teams can qualify for the global Masters events by performing well in domestic Challengers stages. Only the very best, however, will be invited to Champions in December ⁠— Valorant’s take on a World Championship.

The format forces teams to excel all year round, with action kicking off in late January and running all the way through.

