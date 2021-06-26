VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers Global hub: All regions’ schedule & results

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is on the final stretch for 2021, with only one Stage left ahead of Valorant Champions. Here’s everything you need to know about all the action across the globe, including who makes it to Masters Berlin.
16 teams will qualify from domestic Challengers events to Masters Berlin in VCT Stage 3
Europe and North America dominate the slots, but rising stars from other regions could prevail
Action starts in late June and runs all the way to August
While each region has its own dedicated stream, the best way to stay on top of the action is via
the official Valorant Twitch account.
Miss a game? You can catch up with VODs on
the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channel.
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: North America
Challengers 1: July 8 to 11
8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1
8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Europe
Challengers 1: July 7 to 11
8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 28 to August 1
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
12 teams qualify from three different regions: Europe (6), Turkey (3), CIS (3)
Top 4 teams progress to Masters Berlin
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Korea
Challengers 1: July 8 to August 1
16 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 3
Top 8 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 6 to 15
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1
Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Brazil
Challengers 1: July 3 to 11
8 teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting June 28
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers 2
Challengers 2: July 17 to 25
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Bottom 4 teams progress to Challengers 3
Challengers 3: July 31 to August 8
8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and Open Qualifier
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
8 teams qualify from Challengers 2 and 3
Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: CIS
Challengers 1: July 6 to 10
8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 27 to 31
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
VCT Stage 2 2021 Challengers: Turkey
Challengers 1: July 6 to 10
8 teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30
Top 2 progress to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 27 to 31
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier
Winner progresses to EMEA Challengers Playoffs
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Japan
Challengers 1: July 10 to 11
Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 22 to 23
Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier
Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 15
Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: South East Asia
Challengers 1: July 8 to 11
Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
Challengers 2: July 22 to 25
Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
Challengers 3: August 5 to 8
Each region has different qualifying and progression formats
Winners will be listed here after each stage finishes
Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22
16 teams qualify from different regions: Thailand (3), Indonesia (3), Philippines (3), Vietnam (3), Hong Kong and Taiwan (2), Malaysia and Singapore (2)
Top 2 teams progress to Masters Berlin
VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers: Latin America
LATAM Challengers Playoffs: August
4 teams qualify from LATAM North Playoffs (2) and LATAM South Playoffs (2)
Winner progresses to Masters Berlin
Held on LAN in Mexico City
Latin America North
Challengers 1: July 6 to 11
Qualified teams: Infinity, Border Monsters, Reven Esports, Ryze Gaming, Six Karma, Agave Esports, LAZER, Pass Gaming
Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 27 to August 1
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August
Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against South)
Latin America South
Challengers 1: June 29 to July 4
Qualified teams: KRU Esports, 9z Team, Furious Gaming, Meta Gaming, Australs, VELOX, Motion Team, Kaos Latin Gamers
Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers 2: July 20 to 25
8 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Open Qualifier
Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs
Challengers Playoffs: August
Top 4 teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2
Top 2 progress to LATAM Challengers Playoffs (against North)
Who has qualified for Masters Berlin?
16 teams will qualify through VCT Stage 3 2021 for
Masters Berlin. The second global event is set to be bigger than the 10-team event in Iceland, and is penned for September 9 to 19.
While no team has qualified yet, you can look at how many teams from each region get a spot below. We will update this once teams start punching their tickets to Germany.
Region
Team
Players
EMEA
TBD
TBD
EMEA
TBD
TBD
EMEA
TBD
TBD
EMEA
TBD
TBD
NA
TBD
TBD
NA
TBD
TBD
NA
TBD
TBD
Brazil
TBD
TBD
Brazil
TBD
TBD
Korea
TBD
TBD
Korea
TBD
TBD
Japan
TBD
TBD
Japan
TBD
TBD
SEA
TBD
TBD
SEA
TBD
TBD
LATAM
TBD
TBD
How does the Valorant Champions Tour work?
The Valorant Champions Tour allows the best teams across the world to fight their way to the top not only domestically but internationally.
Teams can qualify for the global Masters events by performing well in domestic Challengers stages. Only the very best, however, will be invited to Champions in December — Valorant’s take on a World Championship.
The format forces teams to excel all year round, with action kicking off in late January and running all the way through.
