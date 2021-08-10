How to watch Valorant Masters Berlin: streams, schedule, teams

The final Valorant Masters event of VCT 2021 is upon us. Masters Berlin is the final chance to secure points ahead of Valorant Champions, with 16 teams fighting it out for that chance to go to Los Angeles.

Valorant Masters Berlin is set to kick off on September 9

16 teams are fighting it out for VCT Points and spots at Valorant Champions in December

It’s the biggest international LAN in Valorant’s short history so far

Valorant Masters Berlin is the biggest international LAN yet. The game’s second foray into a big global event is set to be a massive affair, featuring 16 teams instead of just the 10 in Iceland.

Big names like Sentinels, Vision Strikers, and Team Liquid are still fighting it out for their place on the plane to Germany. Here’s what you need to know about Masters Berlin before it kicks off in September.

Advertisement

Valorant Masters Berlin: stream

You can catch all of the Valorant Masters Berlin action live on the Valorant Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Missed the action? Catch up with VODs on the official Valorant Esports YouTube channel, and we’ll have the details of the biggest storylines as they break right here on Dexerto.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Valorant Masters Berlin: schedule & results

Valorant Masters Berlin is set to start on September 9, running through until the grand final on September 19. It’ll be held entirely on LAN at the Verti Music Hall, which Riot has previously used for the League of Legends World Championship.

The exact format and schedule isn’t yet public knowledge, but we’ll update this piece once Riot publishes it.

Advertisement

Valorant Masters Berlin: teams

16 teams from all around the world have a chance of Valorant Masters Berlin glory. However, some early favorites have already been knocked out in the VCT Stage 3 Challengers qualifiers.

Korean upstarts NUTURN were eliminated early on, while Fnatic didn’t manage to qualify for the EMEA Finals. Version1, the American fairytale from Iceland, also failed to make their regional playoffs

However, plenty of fan favorites will still be in attendance. Korean kings Vision Strikers have finally qualified for their first international LAN, while Iceland champions Sentinels are expected to launch another assault on the world’s best.

Read More: Most shocking Valorant upsets so far

You can find the full rosters of all the teams already qualified below. This will be updated in the weeks leading up to Masters Berlin as VCT Stage 3 Challengers wraps up.

Advertisement