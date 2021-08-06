Most shocking Valorant upsets so far

At the pro level, a game of Valorant isn’t over till players exit the server. There’s plenty of scrappy teams in the scene who’ve produced unthinkable upsets over the top dogs.

We’ve seen teams like Rise Nation overcome their demons in Gen.G, and even witnessed the very best in NA, like Sentinels, go down to promising lineups who showed up when it mattered the most.

More teams are starting to step up in big ways across the competitive landscape, so it’s no doubt that we’ll see more insane upsets in Valorant to come soon.

