 Could Valorant get League-style Clash tournaments in-client soon? - Dexerto
Valorant

Could Valorant get League-style Clash tournaments in-client soon?

Published: 7/Oct/2020 3:31

by Andrew Amos
Clash in Valorant
Riot Games

Valorant’s competitive system is getting another overhaul in Ignition Act 3, with more strict party restrictions, changes to progression, and more. However, with the “tighter rank queue,” could the door be opening for in-client tournaments, like League of Legends’ Clash, in Valorant?

Valorant’s competitive experience is not only an important point for players, but Riot themselves. The tactical FPS was designed with competition in mind, from the way the game was optimized, to its basic mechanics.

Whether Valorant’s competitive queue has lived up to that expectation is a different story though. The experience has been widely criticized by players due to numerous factors: no solo-duo queue, no leaderboards, a confusing progression system, and more.

Riot are vowing to change some of these things in Act 3. They are reducing the squad rank disparity limit from six tiers to three. They are also aiming at adding a cap on party sizes at high ranks, a leaderboard, and a more clear progression system early in 2021.

With these changes though, friends won’t be able to queue up for ranked if their ranks are too far apart. This has opened the door for Riot to implement in-client tournaments like they did for League of Legends with Clash, and they’re entertaining the suggestion.

“We’ve heard from others that there is a desire for even more organized team play, but just not in the same queue,” design director Joe Ziegler told players while outlining the Act 3 competitive changes. “We hear you on these things, [but] they may take some time to implement.”

Clash in League of Legends was a replacement for the old ranked fives queue. Instead, teams of friends can take part in monthly tournaments, being seeded into a bracket based on their rank and playing against teams of a similar skill level. There’s also in-game prizes on the line.

A similar system has been yearned for by Valorant players since the game’s release. Riot have indicated that such a feature could be closer than ever with the Act 3 changes. However, it’s still in development for the time being.

League of Legends Clash client team building page
Riot Games
Clash lets League players team up with friends to take part in in-client tournaments. There’s also prizing for the winners.

“We know there are many of you that like to queue competitive with friends of a wide skill range. We see this demand for this kind of team-based competition, and it’s on our roadmap,” competitive design lead David ‘Milkcow’ Cole said.

“We’re excited on our end to get this team-based feature up and rolling but it’ll be a bit before it’s out live ⁠— it’s a large feature,” he added on Reddit after the changes were announced on October 5.

Valorant players should definitely get excited at the prospect of League-style in-client tournaments. It’ll add a more structured competitive experience to Valorant, where you can queue with friends to try and take down other five-stacks in a competitive setting without jeopardizing your rank.

There will also likely be prizes on the line. While League of Legends has profile banners, icons, and skins on the line, maybe in Valorant special player cards, tags, and skins could be drafted up to celebrate those who win. The possibilities are endless, and only time will tell what Riot has in stock for players.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.