Valorant’s in-game Tournament mode explained: Leaked systems, release window

Valorant’s long-awaited Tournament mode is almost ready to ship out to all. Leaks have indicated it is soon to be released, so here’s everything you need to know including how it’ll work.

Riot has long promised Valorant players a Clash-style tournament system in-game. Taking inspiration from League of Legends, it’ll give five-stacks more incentives to play together in a serious environment with in-game rewards on the line.

It might not have the same allure as the Valorant Champions Tour, but it can definitely scratch that competitive itch.

Now after years of speculation, it appears Valorant’s Tournament mode is ready to be launched in-game. Here’s what we know so far, including how it’ll work.

How will Valorant’s Tournament mode work?

Riot first revealed Valorant’s Tournament mode in June 2021, a year after the game’s release.

They modeled it based off League of Legends’ Clash mode, putting teams of relative skill level head-to-head in a tournament bracket. Teams would play each other in a single-elimination bracket, getting more rewards the more games they won.

Recent leaks have indicated teams will be placed in Leagues to earn points across a season, and there will be a minimum level to participate. Teams will be placed into Divisions based off their overall ranks, and there will be smurf detection.

Riot Games The Valorant Tournaments mode has been long teased.

The developers still had plenty of kinks to iron out with the system back then though, so it’s a wait-and-see in that regard. However players can expect tournaments on a semi-regular basis ⁠— Clash runs every second weekend ⁠— and decent in-game rewards like player cards to flex.

Valorant Tournaments mode leaked release window

According to ‘ValorLeaks’, Valorant’s Tournaments mode will launch in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 or “very soon”. Regardless of the specific date, it appears Riot wants to get it out there before the end of 2022.

Keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for any news regarding Valorant Tournaments, and we’ll keep you updated right here.