Riot reveals old Valorant battle pass content may return in the future

Missed out on getting Tier 50 on one Valorant battle pass? Maybe you weren’t playing the game back in Episode 1 Act 1? Well, Riot are considering bringing back old battle pass content in the future for players who missed out — but don’t hold your breath.
Every Act in Valorant marks the release of a new Agent, a host of balance changes, and a limited-time battle pass. These battle passes, and what’s in them, disappear after a couple of months when the next Act arrives.
They’re chock full of content, including skins, player cards, sprays, and more. They also serve as a window to look into who the next release may be — Tier 48 in each battle pass has been the teaser for every Agent since Valorant launched.
If you missed a Valorant battle pass, you’re currently out of luck.
However, you might have not been playing in Episode 1 Act 2 and missed the Polyfox skins. Maybe you’re a collector and want to go back to the start and get everything. There’s currently no way to get those items anymore.
This has led to a chorus of players asking Riot to add some way to add this exclusive battle pass content into the game. It’d have to come at a cost — after all, Riot prices the battle pass at 1000 VP to get access to it in the first place — but players are willing to shell out.
It’s up to Riot to make the next move, but they’re a bit hesitant. “We don’t currently have plans to bring back Battle Pass content as we want to respect the players who grinded for it during the window it was available,” developer Miles ‘Usury’ Metzger told players.
That doesn’t mean the door is closed though. Riot are open to changing their own tact down the line. They want to keep the exclusivity of these skins locked up for the players who spent time early grinding in the coming years.
“We may look to re-evaluate this if there is enough player interest and enough time has passed that we don’t make those players feel invalidated,” Metzger added.
CD Projekt Red has released one of the first major patches for Cyberpunk 2077 since launch and it fixes a ton of glitches associated with the game, including a number of visual bugs, crashes, and more on both PC and PlayStation & Xbox consoles.
Cyberpunk 2077’s bugs are one of the biggest talking points in the gaming world right now. It ended up releasing with a ton of glitches on PC and even more on console, with some players reporting bad textures, horrible framerate, and tons of crashes on the latter.
Now, CD Projekt Red has gone ahead and finally released the first patch for the game since launch, nearly a day after it was originally released to the world and, as expected, there’s a ton to unpack in this hefty 17 GB update (at least on PS4). Here’s what you need to know.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04 changes
Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.04 is live on PC, PS4, and Xbox.
While CD Projekt Red is calling this a “hotfix”, you still have to physically download a patch, which is cumbersome to say the least. That being said, it seems to solve a few major problems, so it’s hard to complain.
While fixes to stability and crashes in normal games is usually not worth mentioning, in Cyberpunk’s case it’s one of the biggest changes, considering how often it actually does crash and how unstable it is. While no specific crashes or stability problems were mentioned, the fact that at least some of them have been fixed is great to hear.
Finally, while the PC version of the patch got a specific but small settings fix, the PS4/Xbox version got some texture improvements on reflections, which helps the game’s overall visual fidelity on those platforms.
Of course, that’s not all that got changed. Numerous quests got bugs fixed in them as well, which should lead to an overall better experience. Hopefully it’s not too much longer before the next patch comes out, as the game needs it.