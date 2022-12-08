Valorant gets free 2022 Recall event pass to end year: Rewards, dates

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Valorant is celebrating yet another successful year with a free event pass for all players in 2022 Recall. Featuring some rewards paying homage to community memes and epic pro plays, here’s what’s on offer and how you can get it.

It’s getting near the end of the year, and Riot wants to celebrate with all Valorant players with some early Christmas presents.

The developers are dropping the new 2022 Recall event pass over the holiday season so you can grind it out on Future Earth for some limited time rewards. Here’s what you need to know.

Valorant 2022 Recall event pass rewards

The Valorant 2022 Recall event pass pays homage to some of the greatest community moments and pro plays of the year. It does so through the usual array of battle pass goodies in gun buddies, sprays, titles, and player cards.

As far as it’s been revealed, there won’t be any new gun skins in the Valorant 2022 Recall event pass. However all items will “nod to some truly great (and hilarious) 2022 moments.” Exact rewards will be revealed on December 14, once the pass drops.

Valorant 2022 Recall event pass dates

The Valorant 2022 Recall event pass will be released on December 14, 2022 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET. It will run until January 4, 2023 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET in all regions. That gives you three weeks to pick up all the rewards.

The grind shouldn’t be too steep ⁠— Riot has been relatively generous with these free rewards previously. However if you were wondering how to kill some spare time over the holiday season, this is a perfect excuse.