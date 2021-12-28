Amouranth accuses another site of “shadow banning” her as Instagram ban continues

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is accusing another big social media platform of “shadow banning” her as Instagram continues to keep her account locked.

Amouranth is one of the biggest content creators on the internet. Whether she’s streaming from her hot tub on Twitch, appearing on podcasts, or buying gas stations, she has a knack for drawing attention to herself.

While all those eyes on her have earned her quite a large chunk of change over the years, so much attention can have some drawbacks.

As she explained to Ludwig during an appearance on The Yard, Instagram won’t unban her account, despite the fact it was only suspended due to mass-reports by trolls. And as it turns out, Instagram isn’t the only site giving her challenges.

Advertisement

Amouranth slams Twitter over “shadow ban”

In response to reporter Tyler Erzberger on Twitter claiming it took him “10 minutes” to find her account due to a shadow ban, Amouranth took aim at the platform.

“I too, would like to be unshadow banned,” she wrote, tagging Twitter Support.

A shadow ban is different from a traditional ban where an account vanishes or is unable to post content for a period of time. When a user is shadow banned, they often don’t realize it because the site won’t outright say they were suspended.

Instead, their posts and their account will be harder to find on a feed, even for those who follow or subscribe to them. This can have a huge impact on post engagements.

Advertisement

Twitter didn’t respond to Siragusa’s concerns publicly, but it is possible they have contacted her through DMs to resolve the issue. In any case, it seems as if social media is becoming quite the cruel mistress for the popular entertainer.