CLG RED announced for all-women Valorant team - Dexerto

Counter Logic Gaming enter Valorant esports with CLG RED, their all-women team that will be led by former CSGO pro Benita ‘bENITA’ Novshadian.

bENITA will IGL and captain CLG RED.

CLG RED will officially reveal their roster soon.

VCT Game Changers Series kicks off sometime in March.

CLG RED enters Valorant

One of North America’s largest brands, CLG, will finally operate a team in Valorant. On March 15, the org announced CLG RED will soon take the field with an all-women lineup that will be led by bENITA.

A fixture of CLG RED’s CSGO lineup since being created in 2015, bENITA is expected to announce the rest of the lineup soon.

Riot has been planning a major initiative to open the diversity of competition in Valorant esports with VCT Game Changers and Game Changers Academy. These leagues will give marginalized genders opportunities and exposure to grow in the scene.

CLG RED joins teams like Dignitas Female, Cloud9 White, Team MAJKL, and more who feature all-women Valorant squads. In late January, Evil Geniuses announced a mixed-gender Valorant team led by Christine ‘Potter’ Chi.

CLG RED Valorant Roster