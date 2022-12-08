Team Liquid Valorant star duo to miss Red Bull Home Ground 3

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Team Liquid have announced that they will be without two key players for the Red Bull Home Ground 3 Valorant tournament.

On Twitter, Liquid confirmed that Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin and Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov, two of their off-season signings, will miss the event in Manchester due to visa issues.

Many Liquid fans will be disappointed to see nAts and Redgar miss Red Bull Home Ground 3. Excitement about Liquid’s chances in 2023 has been building since the organization landed the Russian duo and signed Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel from Guild Esports.

nAts and Regdar have not enjoyed the same level of success this year as they did in 2021, when Gambit won the VCT Stage 3 Masters in Berlin and finished second at Valorant Champions. But nAts is still regarded as one of the finest players in the Valorant scene, and Redgar is expected to fix one of the team’s biggest weaknesses, their lack of tactical discipline.

To replace nAts and Redgar in Manchester, Team Liquid have enlisted the services of Johan ‘Meddo’ Lundborg and Enzo ‘Enzo’ Mestari, formerly of G2 Esports and Fnatic, respectively.

With nAts and Redgar out of Red Bull Home Ground 3, Team Liquid’s new roster is expected to make its first official appearance only at VCT LOCK//IN Brazil, in February. The tournament will feature all 30 VCT partner teams from EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

Red Bull Home Ground 3 will run from December 9 to 11, with seven of the eight competing teams being VCT partners. Team Liquid have been placed in Group B alongside Team Heretics, FUT Esports and 100 Thieves.

Team Liquid roster for Red Bull Home Ground 3: